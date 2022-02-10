Irish Examiner View: Court to be commended for allowing Kerry greenway 

Finally a greenway along one of the most scenic areas in the country can proceed.
The old Railway Bridge at the entrance to Cahersiveen Town. Picture: Alan Landers.

Thu, 10 Feb, 2022 - 06:30

A proposed cycle greenway in south Kerry can now proceed after the Supreme Court refused to allow two appeals against it to proceed. 

The South Kerry Greenway is intended to be 27km long when completed and run from Glenbeigh to Caherciveen, along one of the most beautiful areas of coastal scenery in the country.

Mooted a decade ago by a local development organisation, it was planned by Kerry County Council and formally announced on the old rail viaduct at Kells by then minister of state for transport Alan Kelly in 2014. It was to be the flagship project in a series of countrywide greenways.

A number of landowners had appealed the High Court ruling arguing that the decision to acquire lands by compulsory purchase had a draconian impact on their constitutional property rights.

Picture: Don MacMonagle
Picture: Don MacMonagle

Anyone travelling in that part of the beautiful Ring of Kerry over the past few years will have seen protest notices declaring: “Greenway Yes. CPO [compulsory purchase orders] No.” 

That’s like saying: “Omelette, yes. Eggs, no.”

Irish Examiner View: Court to be commended for allowing Kerry greenway 

