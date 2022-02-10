Irish Examiner View: Ireland must protect its airspace

The Government has been urged to purchase up to 24 fighter jets as part of a multi-billion euro package to enable the country to counter terrorist hijackings and hostile incursions into our airspace.

The most notable of these over the past decade or more are incursions by Russian bombers into Irish airspace.

That is a huge ask for a small nation that also needs to invest more in housing, health, and schools, but it is a necessary one. We can no longer ignore the fact that, as an island nation, we are notably vulnerable.

A report by the Commission on the Defence Forces says Ireland is ill-equipped to deal with the increasing threats from Islamic and right-wing extremists and the activities of Russia and China.

That is putting it mildly. We do not have a single fighter jet capable of intercepting hostile aircraft that fly in our airspace. That job has been left mostly to Britain’s Royal Air Force.

In 2020, the retired head of the Irish air corps, Major General Ralph James, estimated that Ireland would need at least 16 fighters jets with three crews each if it wants to fully control and police its airspace.

Foreign Affairs and Defence Minister Simon Coveney has said that he accepted “virtually everything” in the report.

If so, it is time for him to put our money where his mouth is and set about transforming our defence capabilities.