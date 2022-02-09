Irish Examiner view: Is cost of carbon tax too high to pay?

So, full marks to Micheál Martin, Leo Varadkar, and Pascal Donohue for doubling and trebling down on their obligations to implement this spring’s carbon tax increases, which are going to cost householders hundreds of euro over the next 12 months, and for warning everyone of the consequences of “short-termism”.

No matter, then, that when these proposals were tabled the prospect of a war in Eastern Europe was in no one’s mind, except perhaps for a few chiefs of staff in the Kremlin talking to Vladimir Putin. Or that Russia has since demonstrated its expertise in controlling gas supplies to the West and influencing the global energy markets in a manner unseen since the days of Opec and Sheikh Yamani.