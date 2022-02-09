Irish Examiner view: Is cost of carbon tax too high to pay?

So, full marks to Micheál Martin, Leo Varadkar, and Pascal Donohue for doubling and trebling down on their obligations to implement this spring’s carbon tax increases, which are going to cost householders hundreds of euro over the next 12 months, and for warning everyone of the consequences of “short-termism”.
No matter, then, that when these proposals were tabled the prospect of a war in Eastern Europe was in no one’s mind, except perhaps for a few chiefs of staff in the Kremlin talking to Vladimir Putin. Or that Russia has since demonstrated its expertise in controlling gas supplies to the West and influencing the global energy markets in a manner unseen since the days of Opec and Sheikh Yamani.
There is a big political issue to be faced, and it is whether people will be prepared to pay for net zero objectives when they recognise that their sacrifice will count for nothing while the world’s biggest CO2 producers decline to change their own practices.
And while some of the world’s biggest businesses — named in an independent report by the NewClimate Institute — are delivering only 40% of the reduction in emissions they have promised, a charge denied by those companies.
Meanwhile, and not at all unexpectedly, BP has reported fourth quarter profits of .1bn. With Shell’s figures shortly to come in we could witness 2022 profits from these two energy behemoths in the region of $40bn. While it is true that some of these windfalls are pledged to accelerate green and renewables technology it is inescapable that the current figures are based on fossil fuel consumption.
In this climate it was not helpful, and even tone deaf, for junior finance minister Sean Fleming to give citizens a lecture in the merits of shopping around for bargains, remarks which he moved hurriedly to expand and contextualise.
Irish voters will only be marched up the hill by political leaders for so long. This week’s package of support measures to offset the impact of the number one issue in the country — the soaring cost of living — may come to define the re-election prospects for many of our politicians.