Irish Examiner view: Rail service needs to get back on track

If it wasn’t exactly Snowpiercer or the Train to Busan last December’s 12.25pm InterCity from Cork to Dublin still presented its own unique ordeal for travellers.

Problems started a mile south of Portlaoise when the train suffered a “catastrophic event” which filled its engine room with smoke. A plan to “coast” into the platform was stymied because a local service was already boarding there. A locomotive sent to rescue the stranded train also failed.

Some toilets were locked because of the risk of overflowing. There was no stock of food or water on board to meet the needs of delayed passengers and there weren’t enough staff available on the train to disembark to replenish supplies from a local supermarket.

Eventually the 160 people on board had to be transferred to a later Cork service for the not entirely comfortable completion of their journey to Heuston.

We are all very used to transport networks performing efficiently, so much so that we factor “just-in-time” scheduling into our business and personal arrangements.

And when they go wrong the results can be infuriating. This episode attracted more than 200 complaints.

Apart from quotidian assurances and resolutions about improving communications with customers caught up in exceptional circumstances two points stand out from Irish Rail’s “Lessons Learned” report which have broader resonance for service industries.

Not enough staff

The first is that those managers left to cope with the fallout from major delays faced an impossible task trying to deal with a complex series of rearrangements. There were too few of them on call. Secondly there were not enough staff on board to deal with the crisis.

In both cases these shortfalls may have been affected by Covid-19 absences, but it is not uncommon for organisations to run light on what is euphemistically described as “staff resources”.

The ratio of public-facing staff to customers is an important metric and it would be instructive to know what it was on that day in December.

In its 52-page strategic plan and vision document 2027 Irish Rail postulates three differing growth scenarios and states that it aims to complete 75m passenger journeys in 2025; 16.3m of those would be on InterCity services.

Ireland requires a highly efficient, and electrified, rail network if it is to meet its climate challenges. That will need to be fully staffed, and sufficiently flexible operationally to meet day-to-day expectations, but also to respond quickly to exceptional events such as those that took place on the 12.25 up train from Kent Station.

If it can deliver high levels of reliability and rapid response, there is a prospect of guiding Ireland away from an over-dependence on motor travel.