Irish Examiner view: Government must act swiftly on inflation

There is hardly a single family in Ireland at this moment that’s not feeling the effects of inflation and as a result, there is huge pressure on the Government this week to come up with solutions to ease the increasing burdens on household budgets — and particularly those who need it most.

As every home experiences different inflationary pressures, the most difficult thing for the Government to pull off in the coming days is to try and curb the rapidly increasing prices of ‘essential’ goods such as home heating, fuel costs and the price of the weekly shopping trolley.

Inflation is spreading like variants of a virus we are all too familiar with, having kicked off with energy prices and multiplied outward into a range of goods and services.

With this in mind, it was very significant for the Taoiseach, Micheal Martin, to admit that inflation is now a medium-term problem facing the country and not a short-term one.

That makes it a weighty problem, especially as home energy costs were running over 27% more in December than 12 months previously and home heating oil alone is 50% more costly in the same time period.

Throw in the fact petrol and diesel prices are up by about a third and that annual food price inflation is estimated at 1.7% and the cost of household goods, building supplies, cars, and furniture are all going up and the need for swift and decisive action is quite apparent.

The initial Government focus will be on the fear that rising fuel costs will put many families into fuel poverty because they cannot afford to keep warm or have to make other grim sacrifices in order to heat their homes. As many as 250,000 Irish homes might already be in this position.

A broadening of higher energy bill credit for all households and proposals aimed at easing the burden on the poorest households is expected to feature in the Government’s thoughts and today’s announcement of €25,000 in grants to individual households for insulation retrofitting will certainly help in the long term.

It is the short-term, however, that is focusing ministerial minds and that is why there is a growing focus at the Cabinet table on reducing the costs of transport and healthcare or modifying tax credits — costs which the Government can control. That the Carbon Tax will be applied as proposed and VAT cuts on fuel have been ruled out, the margins of what can be done have narrowed.

What is unknowable is how long inflation will last, but the Government needs to act swiftly to ensure many people have food on their kitchen table and heat in their homes.