Irish Examiner view: Reasonable right to roam long overdue

Issues of land ownership and access have been a thorny subject of debate for several centuries in Ireland and the creation of the Republic has failed to resolve certain key aspects of it.
The importance of fresh air and outside exercise and its overall contribution to mental and physical wellbeing has been well reinforced over the past two years. But the rights of ordinary citizens to gain entry to some of the world’s most exhilarating and reinvigorating countryside have not kept step with modern requirements and expectations.
The Keep Ireland Open (KIO) group heard at its annual meeting that a “total attitude change” is needed to ensure that the nation’s countryside, coastal areas, and mountains are accessible to the entire population.
While this is frequently unpopular with landowners who take action to present a hostile environment to walkers, KIO’s Michael Murphy says that legislation is needed to “copper-fasten” the common law right of ordinary citizens.
He says individuals and community groups are “worn out” battling landowners who close off beauty spots and pathways to the general public.
The organisation points to the UK’s Countryside and Rights of Way Act as a model which could be studied by Ireland. England and Wales have 225,000km of public rights of way and the principle was established there by a mass trespass 90 years ago on Kinder Scout in Derbyshire by ramblers and members of the Young Communist League. It is held to have been one of the most successful acts of civil disobedience in contemporary British history leading to the establishment of National Parks in 1949. “They have a lovely network of old pathways that go back in some cases to the Middle Ages. It’s done wonders for their local economy and there is no reason we cannot run that model here” said Mr Murphy.
The role of agriculture and therefore land use will change with the need to achieve net zero. Guaranteeing access for responsible and well-meaning citizens is an idea whose time has come.
