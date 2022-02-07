Irish Examiner view: Reasonable right to roam long overdue

Issues of land ownership and access have been a thorny subject of debate for several centuries in Ireland and the creation of the Republic has failed to resolve certain key aspects of it.

The importance of fresh air and outside exercise and its overall contribution to mental and physical wellbeing has been well reinforced over the past two years. But the rights of ordinary citizens to gain entry to some of the world’s most exhilarating and reinvigorating countryside have not kept step with modern requirements and expectations.