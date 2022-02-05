Irish Examiner view: Cashless fixtures will not generate loyalty for the GAA

There will be plenty of sympathy, including here, for those Cork County Board delegates who have lamented the dash to abolish cash and force, or, as public relations people might say, “encourage” customers and fans to buy tickets online.

Last weekend marked the first “cashless” set of fixtures where entrance could not be purchased at the turnstile or at nearby kiosks for GAA matches.

True, admission may be obtained for hard currency from Centra and SuperValu stores and stewards will also assist patrons outside the ground, no doubt to remember their passwords and log-ins, but this initiative is the thin end of a very blunt wedge.

At this week’s Cork county board meeting, Youghal delegate Liam Ó Laochda said that the decision was not to the benefit of people who had supported the association “through thick and thin from the 1950s, 60s and 70s up”.

“You are taking away their independence. I don’t like it one bit,” he said, generating a round of applause.

Cork say that their hands are tied for games outside their jurisdiction. In other words, that call has been made at Croke Park.

It is true that smartphone penetration is high in Ireland at around 90% and that many older people are adept users. But it is also true that there is a marked generational divide in the deployment of technology that has become increasingly identified during the pandemic.

Digital exclusion

The GAA may not have been listening when recent research indicated that the numbers of older people in the Republic who feel digitally excluded are accelerating towards the 500,000 mark.

There are many people, natural supporters of the GAA, who have concerns about smartphones and their potential for fraud and scamming. Others worry about addiction and distraction levels and are trying to reduce the numbers of hours they engage with their devices each day.

Abolishing cash completely leaves the nation’s trading networks open to cyber failure, power outages, and patchy connectivity.

Contactless transactions, with their inevitable “rounding up” of prices, will be seen to have the same impact as decimalisation and the adoption of the euro upon inflation, an evil to which those members of society on fixed incomes are most vulnerable.

The GAA may have a young, dynamic, and tech-savvy following — the customer base of the future — and it may be keen to track the pattern of its financial interactions with each and every one of them.

No doubt there will be someone, somewhere, calculating the net value and spend of individual fans and followers right now.

But for many of its traditional supporters staying abreast of the latest technology, updating or downloading apps, and wrestling with interfaces which, whatever the claims to the contrary, frequently fall short of being “intuitive” should be a choice and not an obligation.

Someone should tell the GAA that being an early adopter does not always generate loyalty. Neither does compulsion.