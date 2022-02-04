Irish Examiner View: Dudes and Dogs a great way to help men’s mental health

Like all good ideas, community worker Mark Kelly’s method of helping men cope with mental health issues is simple: he has started a ‘Dudes and Dogs’ group, with the aim of getting men out in the fresh air together, along with their dogs, for a walk and talk.

Dudes and Dogs began in Britain as a walking and talking therapy group, the idea being that if men have something they can focus their attention on like a dog, then they are more likely to talk about things that concern them.