Irish Examiner View: Dudes and Dogs a great way to help men’s mental health

Like all good ideas, community worker Mark Kelly’s method of helping men cope with mental health issues is simple: he has started a ‘Dudes and Dogs’ group, with the aim of getting men out in the fresh air together, along with their dogs, for a walk and talk.
Dudes and Dogs began in Britain as a walking and talking therapy group, the idea being that if men have something they can focus their attention on like a dog, then they are more likely to talk about things that concern them.
The vulnerability of men is not often highlighted but statistics consistently show that they are more likely than women to take their own lives. In Ireland, the rate of suicide among men tends to be more than four times higher than that for women.
Mark has suffered his own demons: “I have lived with depression for most of my adult life. I have been unable to hold down jobs and I’ve had trouble holding down relationships.”
We wish every success to this new approach to mental health and wellness designed with men in mind.
Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.
A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.Sign up
Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.Sign up
Thursday, February 3, 2022 - 10:00 AM
Thursday, February 3, 2022 - 4:00 PM
Thursday, February 3, 2022 - 11:00 PM