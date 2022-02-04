Irish Examiner View: Dudes and Dogs a great way to help men’s mental health

The presence of a walking and talking therapy group could be key to helping some men deal with mental health problems.
Irish Examiner View: Dudes and Dogs a great way to help men’s mental health

Mark Kelly with dog George at The Marina. Dudes and Dogs meet at 11am each Sunday at The Atlantic Pond (Blackrock End of Pairc Ui Chaoimh). Picture: Larry Cummins

Fri, 04 Feb, 2022 - 06:30

Like all good ideas, community worker Mark Kelly’s method of helping men cope with mental health issues is simple: he has started a ‘Dudes and Dogs’ group, with the aim of getting men out in the fresh air together, along with their dogs, for a walk and talk.

Dudes and Dogs began in Britain as a walking and talking therapy group, the idea being that if men have something they can focus their attention on like a dog, then they are more likely to talk about things that concern them.

The vulnerability of men is not often highlighted but statistics consistently show that they are more likely than women to take their own lives. In Ireland, the rate of suicide among men tends to be more than four times higher than that for women.

Mark has suffered his own demons: “I have lived with depression for most of my adult life. I have been unable to hold down jobs and I’ve had trouble holding down relationships.”

We wish every success to this new approach to mental health and wellness designed with men in mind.

Read More

Senior gardaí warn of 'distressing' number of calls related to mental health issues

More in this section

Irish Examiner view: We must not leave protecting the environment to future generations Irish Examiner view: We must not leave protecting the environment to future generations
Irish Examiner view: Relations with Russia show signs of maturing Irish Examiner view: Relations with Russia show signs of maturing
Irish Examiner view: Finding a way out of an abusive relationship Irish Examiner view: Finding a way out of an abusive relationship
#Mental HealthOrganisation: Dudes and Dogs
<p>United Nations Special Rapporteur Agnes Callamard said the international community 'must face up to the reality of Israel’s apartheid'. Picture: Cemal Yurttas/DHA via AP</p>

Irish Examiner View: Inflammatory language loses force when overused

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Suzanne Harrington
Suzanne Harrington

Lifestyle

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up
Mick Clifford
IE_Podcast_Logo

The Mick Clifford Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices