Irish Examiner view: We must not leave protecting the environment to future generations

The analysis by EU director Aurel Ciobanu-Dordea of Ireland’s environmental failures is a timely and worthwhile contribution to the overall debate on how we care — or fail to care — for nature.

However, his criticism of what he calls “negative reporting” on the issue by the media in Ireland is not, as it implies that only positive reporting on the activities of environmental activists should be permitted, something that could not be tolerated in a free democracy.

His online presentation to the Environment Ireland Conference comes at the same time as the European Commission proposes reclassifying gas and nuclear energy as environmentally sustainable.

The EU’s executive arm on Wednesday presented a plan to classify some natural gas and nuclear power as green investments.

It has drawn the wrath of environmentalists, with Greenpeace denouncing the proposal as an “anti-science plan” that “represents the biggest greenwashing exercise of all time”.

Mr Ciobanu-Dordea, director for implementation, governance and semester in the European Commission’s directorate general for environment, did not make clear his view of the plan but in his presentation, he acknowledged that “we need to have a debate about this. These are important energy sources.”

Government inaction

His comments on Ireland’s efforts to protect the environment serve as a withering denunciation of government inaction while highlighting continuing problems with water quality and failures to protect nature.

"About 50% of urban wastewaters are still not collected and treated in compliance with the urban wastewater directive."

Leakage rates were one of the highest in Europe, he said while drinking-water in parts of the country was not compliant.

Pointing to serious challenges in nature and biodiversity, he said the commission had welcomed that terrestrial designation of special protection areas for birds is finally completed, “but we have noted there is significant work to be done to protect terrestrial birds in practice”.

He also denounced the penal and uncertain costs associated with bringing environment court cases, noting “Ireland continues to be the most expensive member state in which to make an environmental claim before the courts. The case law of the national courts has meandered through different interpretations of the costs rules, and has left many environmental litigants unable to predict with any certainty their costs exposure.”

Cost of litigation

The high cost of litigation is, of course, a wider issue, but Mr Ciobanu-Dordea’s comments will serve as a potent reminder it is a problem that must be addressed.

Overall, his report card on Ireland is a wake-up call to the Government that greater urgency is needed to address failures and shortcomings.

While the housing crisis has made its way to the top of the political agenda and the scandal of patients on trollies ensures health is kept to the fore, we must not leave protecting the environment to future generations.

As Mr Ciobanu-Dordea puts it: “I very much hope competent Irish authorities will act in 2022 more decisively than in the past.”