Irish Examiner View: Russian naval exercises a catalyst for debate on neutrality

Fishing industry representatives say they have been given “an absolute guarantee” their fishing grounds will not be affected by next week’s Russian naval exercises off the southwest coast.

Speaking after meeting Russian ambassador Yury Filatov in Dublin, Brendan Byrne, chief executive of the Irish Fish Processors and Exporters Association, said they had reached “an accommodation where there is a pathway for coexistence for the naval exercises and for our fishing fleet” during the planned military drills 240km off the coast of West Cork.

He told reporters they had reached an agreement whereby there would be a “buffer zone” between the Russian naval vessels and Irish fishing trawlers during the military exercises.

Let us hope that is not wishful thinking, considering the scale of the drills planned by the Russian navy from next Thursday, February 3, for five days. The Russian Federation has told the Irish Aviation Authority the exercises will include naval artillery and the launching of rockets.

As a result, the Department of Transport issued a marine notice advising all seafarers about the military drills. The notice warns of “serious safety risks in the operation area” and advises that, given the nature of the planned exercises and the presence of the naval forces, vessels and crews should avoid the area.

Patrick Murphy, chief executive of the Irish South and West Fish Producers Organisation, said the department notice was a “disgrace”. His anger is misdirected. It is the Russians who are posing the danger, not the Government.

Indeed, the department would have been seriously remiss in its duty to our fishing fleet if it did not issue the notice.

The Russian naval exercises have been deemed “unwelcome” by Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney, but he, along with everyone else, knows there is little we can do about it.

The manoeuvres are more than just an embarrassment to the Government, as they also pose a threat to wildlife and the crews of Irish trawlers who regularly fish in the area. Fishing trawlers are going to be in the area, weather permitting, from February 1, when the prawn quota opens. Up to 60 Irish fishing vessels are planning to fish in the area close to where the Russian military exercises are going to be held.

Other Irish fishing representatives hope the Russians will be true to their word, but it is hard to see how they can safely fish, given the scale of the operation. There is also the question of whether their insurance policies will be valid. Whatever the final outcome, such military exercises off our coast bring into sharp focus, not just the limited ability to defend our seas, but the nature of our declared military neutrality.

We should use this unwelcome intrusion as a catalyst for debate on whether we should continue with our policy of neutrality as it operates currently, strengthen that policy for the future, or engage with our EU partners on creating a credible deterrent Europe-wide.

This is the first Russian naval exercise within Ireland’s economic zone. It may not be the last.