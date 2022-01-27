Irish Examiner view: We need a referendum on housing crisis

Of all the crises we have at the moment — from health to climate change — the most acute is housing.
When we were a much poorer nation back in the 1950s, we still managed to build affordable homes for those who could not afford their own.
A major focus at that time was on local authority-built homes. There were also support schemes that enabled those on modest incomes to buy their own homes.
If we could do it then, why not now? We already have more than 2,500 homeless children and we also have an acute shortage of workers in certain jobs because so many people can neither afford to rent nor buy their own homes.
This could lead to a return to emigration, not through lack of jobs but lack of affordable homes.
According to economist Jim Power, while the availability of mortgages is improving, we need to build 40,000 homes a year for the next few years. We are nowhere near achieving that target.
Drastic action up to and including a referendum to prioritise people’s needs over property rights is needed. The time to act is now.