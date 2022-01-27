Irish Examiner view: Camhs report shows we need change, not apologies

The executive clinical director of Kerry mental health services has described a report into the Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services (Camhs) in South Kerry as a “very shameful moment” for them.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin echoed those remarks, telling the Dáil that the findings were “shocking, very very serious, and unacceptable.”

Indeed, it is shameful, shocking, serious, and unacceptable that children should suffer harm at the hands of someone charged with their care. However, it would be all too easy to lay the entire blame for the harm caused to children attending the HSE-run service at the hands of Dr David Kromer, the junior doctor responsible. He is not named in the review of the service, but has since been identified as a doctor who worked in England before moving to Ireland.

The review of 1,332 files revealed proof of significant harm to 46 children in Dr Kromer’s care, but he is not the only miscreant. Investigators found that the care and treatment of 13 other children by other doctors was also “risky”.

Overall, the failure is a systemic one for which the HSE and the Department of Health must share responsibility.

The review also identified supervision as a serious issue in Camhs in South Kerry, along with an absence of checks by a governance group. There was no system to check the prescribing of medications or the quality of service by the junior doctor’s supervisors, even though concerns about him were first reported in 2018.

The review found the Camhs team in the area had no clinical lead, and no consultant child and adolescent psychiatrist. In fact, there is still no permanent clinical lead, despite efforts by the HSE to recruit one.

But a full-time clinical lead or not, the shocking standards of medical care should have been addressed long before now.

It would hardly require the services of a consultant child and adolescent psychiatrist to conclude that over-subscribing drugs for children with mental health issues posed a serious danger.

How many times must we read the headline ‘HSE apologises’ before the Government realises that a major restructuring of the health service is needed?

Last December, the HSE apologised to the parents of a 25-year-old man who took his own life after leaving a mental health unit on his own, despite instructions from his psychiatrist that he should not be allowed to do so. He had been a patient in the acute adult mental health unit at University Hospital Galway.

This has been a week of apologies. On Tuesday, University Hospital Waterford apologised to the family of a 15-year-old girl for “completely unacceptable” treatment by a consultant at its emergency department.

This followed an apology in 2020 to a 29-year-old woman who went to the hospital in severe pain and was given a “dressing down” by the same consultant in front of other patients and staff.

Apologies are not the answer, but a change in HSE culture and practices may well be. If that were to happen, the HSE could stop apologising and we could enjoy the kind of health care we so desperately need.