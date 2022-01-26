Irish Examiner view: Use of CCTV in fighting crime

Ireland will have to abide by EU data protection rules
Irish Examiner view: Use of CCTV in fighting crime

The Data Protection Commission investigation into CCTV has been running for a number of years.

Wed, 26 Jan, 2022 - 09:45

The case of the Limerick councils, who have made extensive use of CCTV monitoring systems in their battle against crime and antisocial behaviour, contains complexities. 

But it is clear that once Ireland, as it has, signed up for EU-wide data protection rules then it would have to abide by them.

While this involves fines and reprimands, the more significant requirement is that the authorities, unless they can find a justification for their actions, may have to turn off more than 350 of the 401 cameras it has in place.

The Data Protection Commission investigation into their actions has been running for a number of years. 

A useful start for the councils might be to demonstrate how many crimes and illegal activities their scrutiny has averted. 

But then that information is probably also constrained by GDPR.

Read More

Moves to allow councils to use drones and CCTV in illegal dumping crackdown

More in this section

Senior man walking and relaxing in park Irish Examiner view: Digital by default can exclude older people 
Ukraine Russia Irish Examiner view: Russian talks must keep the peace
Irish Examiner view: As car prices spiral, should we consider changing lanes? Irish Examiner view: As car prices spiral, should we consider changing lanes?
Remote working from home. Freelancer workplace in kitchen with laptop, cup of coffee

Irish Examiner view: Will there be any 'back to normal' in the workplace?

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Suzanne Harrington
Suzanne Harrington

Lifestyle

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up
Mick Clifford
IE_Podcast_Logo

The Mick Clifford Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices