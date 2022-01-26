Irish Examiner view: Use of CCTV in fighting crime

The case of the Limerick councils, who have made extensive use of CCTV monitoring systems in their battle against crime and antisocial behaviour, contains complexities.
But it is clear that once Ireland, as it has, signed up for EU-wide data protection rules then it would have to abide by them.
While this involves fines and reprimands, the more significant requirement is that the authorities, unless they can find a justification for their actions, may have to turn off more than 350 of the 401 cameras it has in place.
The Data Protection Commission investigation into their actions has been running for a number of years.
A useful start for the councils might be to demonstrate how many crimes and illegal activities their scrutiny has averted.
But then that information is probably also constrained by GDPR.