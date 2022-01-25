Irish Examiner view: Russian talks must keep the peace

Vladimir Putin’s increasingly belligerent activities on his country’s borders with Ukraine has brought an entirely predictable increase in tensions across Europe, among Nato members, and left us here in Ireland wondering why Russia is planning “live fire” missile testing 240km off our coast in the coming weeks.

Aggressive displays of military might have long been part of the Kremlin’s modus operandi and while the threat of naval exercises early next month is almost certainly not designed as a menace to this country, it is definitely a potential act of international provocation.

Having annexed large tracts of the Crimea in 2014 and faced little effective Western military or financial retribution as a result, Russia appears to have been increasingly emboldened and its aggression on Ukraine’s borders is further evidence of a willingness to exploit perceived weakness in American foreign policy and divided opinions across Nato members and within Europe.

With the US and Britain ordering embassy officials’ families to leave Ukraine and Nato reinforcing its eastern borders with land, sea, and air forces, tensions on all sides have ratcheted up several notches. The EU has tried to dampen growing fears of military engagement by saying it would not follow the lead of the Americans and the British.

Although the bloc did emphasise the Russian mobilisation was a threat to stability across Europe it did stress, in a presumed attempt to dampen fears, it did not see any need to remove diplomats or their families from Ukraine at this moment.

Russia will undoubtedly be unperturbed by vociferous objections to its activities on the Ukraine border, or for that matter Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney’s warning that their war games off the Irish coast are “not welcome”. But it must surely recognise that its perceived Western foes are finding Moscow’s confrontational actions are becoming as worrisome as they are tiresome.

Certainly the military exercises off the Irish coast next month are provocative at this point in the increasingly fraught negotiations between US secretary of state Anthony Blinken and Sergei Lavrov, the Russian foreign affairs minister, but those talks must continue and eventually succeed if all this heavyweight shadow-boxing is to stop without recourse to violence.