Irish Examiner view: Survival depends on innovation

“I have great hopes of this new service. I am confident that those who are in charge will do everything in their power to make it useful for the nation.”

Those were the words of the late president Éamon de Valera on New Year’s Eve 1961 as he launched Ireland’s first television service, Telefís Éireann. Since then, rebranded as RTÉ, the service has indeed proved useful for the nation but uncertainty over its finances threaten its future.