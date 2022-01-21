Irish Examiner view: Survival depends on innovation

“I have great hopes of this new service. I am confident that those who are in charge will do everything in their power to make it useful for the nation.”
Those were the words of the late president Éamon de Valera on New Year’s Eve 1961 as he launched Ireland’s first television service, Telefís Éireann. Since then, rebranded as RTÉ, the service has indeed proved useful for the nation but uncertainty over its finances threaten its future.
Addressing the Oireachtas Public Accounts Committee yesterday, director general Dee Forbes described the licence fee system as “utterly broken” and said that public broadcasters in Ireland are losing €65m per year due to licence fee evasion and ‘no-TV’ households, most likely streaming content on laptops and other devices.
Ms Forbes has a point, but the first thing that must be addressed by RTÉ and An Post, which issues TV licences and collects fees, is the evasion rate that rose to 15.2% in 2020.
In other respects, the challenges facing RTÉ are the same as those facing broadcasters worldwide, with younger audiences changing the way they consume media. RTÉ has shown that it can innovate, securing a historic deal with Virgin Media to share the TV coverage of the Guinness Six Nations rugby tournament and considering supplementing free-to-air services with paid services viewers could subscribe to. It will need more of that kind of innovation to secure its future.