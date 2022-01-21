Irish Examiner view: Scientists send worlda warning

The risk of nuclear war, climate change, and disruptive technologies all contribute to the danger to life on our planet. For the past 75 years, what is known as the Doomsday Clock has served as an iconic symbol of those dangers. It has been the motif of the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists (BOAS) since it was founded by Albert Einstein and scientists from the Manhattan Project, a research and development project undertaken during the Second World War, which produced the first nuclear weapons. Many of the scientists working on the atom bomb were outraged when the US used it to destroy the Japanese cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki.

For the past two years, the Doomsday Clock has remained at 100 seconds to midnight. It still remains so after scientists involved in the project held a virtual meeting yesterday to assess the threats to civilisation. Retaining the clock in a static position signals that, while the perils facing humanity have not increased over the past year, neither are we any safer.

The furthest away from midnight the clock ever moved was 17 minutes, right at the end of the Cold War. It has been moving towards extinction ever since. While the proliferation of nuclear weapons contributes to the movement of the clock, there are other existential threats arising from the increasing volatility of geopolitics and climate change, which was made a factor in the calculation in 2007.

With Russia poised to attack Ukraine and the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, it is little wonder that the experts assess we are in such grave danger. The scientists have also led a call to action, saying that “leaders around the world must immediately commit themselves to renewed co-operation in the many ways and venues available for reducing existential risk. Citizens of the world can and should organise to demand that their leaders do so — and quickly”.

The scientists conclude that Covid-19 revealed vulnerabilities in every country and the world’s collective ability to prepare for, respond to, and recover from pandemics.

We have been close to self-destruction before. On October 24, 1962, US nuclear scientist Harrison Brown began writing for BOAS, just as the Cuban missile crisis reached its climax.

“I am writing on a plane en route from Los Angeles to Washington and for all I know this editorial… may never be published,” he said. “Never in history have people and nations been so close to death and destruction on such a vast scale. Midnight is upon us.”

He thought the world would end during his flight but, luckily, the situation had become so perilous that Washington and Moscow pulled back from the brink.

We can do the same if we act swiftly and robustly. As the BOAS statement puts it: “Without swift and focused action, truly catastrophic events — events that could end civilisation as we know it — are more likely. When the clock stands at 100 seconds to midnight, we are all threatened. The moment is both perilous and unsustainable, and the time to act is now.

The scientists say that their decision to keep the Doomsday Clock at 100 seconds to midnight is a clear warning to the world. “We need to back away from the doorstep of doom.”