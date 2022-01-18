Irish Examiner view: We can’t let stock lie fallow

The number of vacant dwellings in Ireland stood at 90,158 last year. Leitrim, Mayo, and Roscommon were the worst affected counties, with vacancy rates as high as 13% of housing stock.
A further 22,096 derelict residential properties were identified in the report published today by GeoDirectory and prepared by EY.
That more than 100,000 homes sit empty, or crumbling, is cause for alarm. The number of vacant properties in Q4 of 2021 represented 4.4% of the national housing stock. While this is a marginal decrease on last year, it is an important figure that requires tackling to help reduce housing inequality.
There is some good news in the report. The construction sector, forced to shut down at times during our fight against the pandemic, has “rallied strongly” in the second half of 2021.
In Q4 of 2021, 19,495 residential buildings were being built, up 16.5% on the figure from the same period in 2020.
Housing demand is not going to abate any time soon. As prices continue to rise, the construction sector is playing its part in improving supply, but we cannot afford to let our existing housing stock lie empty or decrepit while we try to fix this broken market.