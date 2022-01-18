Irish Examiner view: Speak up, stand up, stamp it out

Ashling Murphy will today be buried following her horrific killing last week, an incident which has seemingly changed Ireland irrevocably.

Her family and boyfriend, friends, and neighbours will take little comfort today in the wider discussion that has taken place since her senseless death.

It is for them and for the families of all the women who have died violently at the hands of men, known to them or strangers, that this browbeating and national discussion must turn into action.

Across the world, in Boston and New York, Edinburgh and London, Brisbane and Dubai, people have come together to recognise the horror of what occurred and provide quiet solace to each other.

They were standing in solidarity with Ashling’s family, remembering or imagining the person that she was and telling each other and the world that these attacks cannot continue.

The reminder is always there that this wasn’t the first time this has happened and communities across Ireland have similar stories to tell. The names of women who have died — 244 in the last 25 years alone — have been written on placards and promoted on social media in recent days to ensure we don’t forget them, too.

A vigil took place in Cork’s Ballincollig Park at the weekend. The community there gathered in their hundreds and walked together to pay their respects, just as tens of thousands have done around the world.

In this Cork suburb, they remember only too well the horror that can be inflicted upon a woman out simply exercising.

Yesterday, the candles and flowers that sat at the tree in Ballincollig were moved and placed on the grave of Rachel Kiely, 22, who was raped and murdered in the same park in 2000.

Ian Horgan was convicted of that heinous crime, having initially denied his involvement. An initial verdict of life imprisonment was overturned, he would eventually receive a 12 year sentence.

He has racked up more convictions since the murder of Ms Kiely. Most recently, he has fallen foul of the law for registering on the dating app Tinder. Horgan has denied a breach of the Sex Offenders Act 2001, after gardaí alleged that he failed to notify them of a name — Cian — that he was using on the app that had not been previously notified.

Would a properly resourced education system have somehow prevented him from carrying out his horrific crimes? It is right that education forms part of our national response to the scourge of violence against women, but it is just a part of the solution.

Justice Minister Helen McEntee has garnered plenty of headlines in recent days for a proposed “zero tolerance” approach to violence against women.

The minister claims the new national strategy to tackle domestic, sexual, and gender-based violence will place zero tolerance as its goal.

Zero tolerance, aside from being a hard-hitting, catch-all phrase, suggests punishment of a crime and the minister was clear that stiffer sentencing forms part of her thinking on this.

But it doesn’t apply as much to prevention. That requires a cold, calculated look at budgets and resources and training for circumstances like these. Some counties have no domestic violence shelters at all.

Education around making children and teens more informed on the language they use is a single step in the right direction.

But a broader look at our school system is required. This should include ways to keep students in school and interested in education; the allocation of educational resources available to families of different and disadvantaged backgrounds; and a recognition that same-sex scholastic endeavours can create invisible barriers between men and women in what are meant to be our formative years.

Today is Ashling’s day and it is her family’s day. The Taoiseach and justice minister will be among those in attendance when the parish priest of Kilcormac, Fr Michael Meade, will preside over today’s funeral Mass at St Brigid’s Church, Mountbolus.

Asked by the BBC what his message will be to mourners, he said: “Don’t be

afraid to speak up, and do not be afraid to continue living as we are called to live, showing respect for all people.”

Before using those words, he chose these: “Be courageous.”

Courage to stamp out gender-based violence will be required. It is not solely up to politicians to find that courage within themselves to fight this scourge, but it is as good a place as any to start.