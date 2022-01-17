Irish Examiner view: Blow out the 'perfect storms'

It is astonishing that Ireland is not on its knees from all the “perfect storms” it has been buffeted with in the past 12 months. No, we don’t mean Storm Barra, or Storm Arwen or Storm Aiden, but those other glitches and problems in

normal life which journalists, PR companies, chiefs executive, accountants, politicians, reputational consultants, and many others wish to blame for circumstances apparently out of control.

It is a handy phrase, borrowed from a 22-year-old film and a 31-year-old story, used to slough off interruptions to service and supply by suggesting that they are attributable to uncontrollable and unpredictable forces of nature. It has become as wearingly ubiquitous as the telephone voice messages which say: “We are experiencing an unusually high volume of calls today” and that “your custom is important to us.” A quick search on the number of occasions this description has been used, and the sectors in which it is deployed, is revealing. We have “perfect storms” in the insurance industry (home and motors); the used car market; construction; airports and airport security; Article 16 of the Northern Ireland Protocol; water quality; the housing rental market; shortage of printing paper and newsprint; tourism; fuel; the licensed and catering trade; the arts; hospitality.

The list, this one is drawn just from a couple of pages of Google, goes on and on.