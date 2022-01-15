Irish Examiner view: At the setting of the son

At 95 Queen Elizabeth has devoted her life to public service. She is hugely popular in her own country and widely admired throughout the world. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA

Sat, 15 Jan, 2022 - 05:30

Parents sometimes have cause to be disappointed with their children and the way they have behaved. But in the case of the Queen of England, due to celebrate her platinum jubilee as that country’s longest-ruling monarch in June, the disillusionments delivered by her son, Andrew, must be bitter gall indeed.

The Duke of York ― the title was the very same as that carried by her beloved father before he became George VI and the symbolic head of his country during World War 2 ― has been stripped of all military titles and patronages and will no longer use his HRH (His Royal Highness) title. Nor will he undertake any public duties. This will allow him to defend his sexual abuse case in the United States, related to the recent Ghislaine Maxwell conviction, as a “private citizen". 

Until now Andrew had retained his honorary ranks, including as colonel of the Grenadier Guards, the elite of the British armed forces (motto Honi soit qui mal y pense: "Evil be to him who evil thinks".) But this week a letter signed by more than 150 Royal Navy, RAF and army veterans was sent to the queen urging her to remove her second son of all ranks and titles within the armed forces.

At 95 Queen Elizabeth has devoted her life to public service. She is hugely popular in her own country and widely admired throughout the world. Yesterday we learned that while she mourned alone for her husband, in line with Covid-19 regulations at that time, the seemingly non-stop party at 10 Downing Street was in full swing fuelled by a suitcase full of booze from a nearby Co-Op store and enlivened by music played from a laptop.

It would take a heart of stone not to feel a measure of sympathy for her.

Downing Street apologises to Queen for parties on eve of Prince Philip's funeral

