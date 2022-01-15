Irish Examiner view: At the setting of the son

Parents sometimes have cause to be disappointed with their children and the way they have behaved. But in the case of the Queen of England, due to celebrate her platinum jubilee as that country’s longest-ruling monarch in June, the disillusionments delivered by her son, Andrew, must be bitter gall indeed.

The Duke of York ― the title was the very same as that carried by her beloved father before he became George VI and the symbolic head of his country during World War 2 ― has been stripped of all military titles and patronages and will no longer use his HRH (His Royal Highness) title. Nor will he undertake any public duties. This will allow him to defend his sexual abuse case in the United States, related to the recent Ghislaine Maxwell conviction, as a “private citizen".