Irish Examiner View: Is the tide finally turning when it comes to Covid-19?

The tide may be turning in the battle against Covid-19, as close contact rules ease and there are broad hints from the Government and the chief medical officer that most or all restrictions may be removed in the coming weeks.
Tony Holohan is due to chair a meeting of the expert group next Thursday to discuss the situation and consider what recommendations to make to the Government.
Dr Holohan also said he has written to the National Immunisation Advisory Committee to consider the issue of “population immunity”, following the very high number of cases of the Omicron variant in recent weeks.
A number of Government ministers voiced optimism yesterday that the rules can be relaxed by the end of this month.
Let us hope that happens. We have endured further restrictions in the hope that our healthcare system does not get overwhelmed. Once we are satisfied that won’t happen, serious consideration must be given to the removal of remaining restrictions to allow us to return to a normal life.