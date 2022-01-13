Irish Examiner View: Is the tide finally turning when it comes to Covid-19?

Serious consideration must be given to the removal of remaining restrictions, as long as our health system is not in danger of becoming overwhelmed.
Irish Examiner View: Is the tide finally turning when it comes to Covid-19?

Tester Samantha Jakstonyte pictured at a RocDoc drive-thru Covid-19 testing centre at Cork Airport.

Thu, 13 Jan, 2022 - 06:15

The tide may be turning in the battle against Covid-19, as close contact rules ease and there are broad hints from the Government and the chief medical officer that most or all restrictions may be removed in the coming weeks.

Tony Holohan is due to chair a meeting of the expert group next Thursday to discuss the situation and consider what recommendations to make to the Government. 

Dr Holohan also said he has written to the National Immunisation Advisory Committee to consider the issue of “population immunity”, following the very high number of cases of the Omicron variant in recent weeks.

A number of Government ministers voiced optimism yesterday that the rules can be relaxed by the end of this month.

Let us hope that happens. We have endured further restrictions in the hope that our healthcare system does not get overwhelmed. Once we are satisfied that won’t happen, serious consideration must be given to the removal of remaining restrictions to allow us to return to a normal life.

Read More

Explainer: How to upload your new digital Covid cert to your mobile phone

More in this section

International Holocaust Memorial Day Irish Examiner View: Exhibition a timely reminder
YOUNG ESAT SCIENTIST AND TECHNOLOGY EXHIBITION Irish Examiner View: Young Scientist and Technology Exhibition an important showcase for our youth
Woman using smartphone. The concept of using the phone is essential in everyday life. Irish Examiner view: Are smart phones servant or master?
#COVID-19omicron
<p>While the relaxation of rules is not without risks, the Government's decision is a proportionate response that hopefully will be built on as the Omicron threat recedes. Stock picture</p>

Irish Examiner view: It makes sense to ease close contact rules

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

PODCASTS >icon
Suzanne Harrington
Suzanne Harrington

Lifestyle

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up
Mick Clifford
IE_Podcast_Logo

The Mick Clifford Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices