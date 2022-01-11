Irish Examiner view: Diet culture

Operation Transformation
RTÉ has said Operation Transformation focuses not just on weight but on overall health and will take other markers, such as cholesterol, blood pressure and psychological well-being, into account.

Tue, 11 Jan, 2022 - 05:30

The only surprise about the backlash against Operation Transformation, the RTÉ show that purports to get the nation fit and healthy, is that it has taken so long.

The show has been aired since 2009 but the social media criticism, the petitions to have it cancelled and the warning from Bodywhys that it has a negative impact on people with eating disorders have only recently come to fore.

Perhaps the pandemic, with its repeated lockdowns, has focused attention on the prevalence and the complexity of eating disorders, and the derisory number of beds – three – allocated to treat them in public hospitals.

Either way, it is time to point out that Operation Transformation is essentially a form of entertainment. That is what a reality TV show is, even if it can have a positive effect on health too.

RTÉ has said this series focuses not just on weight but on overall health and will take other markers, such as cholesterol, blood pressure and psychological well-being, into account. That is a step forward but surely it is time to wave goodbye to the undignified Lycra-clad weigh-in too?

'Operation Transformation' criticised for focusing on body weight and shape

