Irish Examiner view: Tragedy exposes lack of support

Suicide
This week singer Sinéad O'Connor said she had 'formally identified' the body of her 17-year-old son Shane who died on Friday.

Tue, 11 Jan, 2022 - 05:32

There are no words to describe the unfathomable grief that the loss of a child to suicide inflicts on a parent. This week, singer Sinéad O’Connor gave a heartrending insight into that particularly cruel loss in a series of tweets about the death of her 17-year-old son Shane.

We have to await the results of a number of inquiries to establish the circumstances of Shane’s death, but the tragedy puts a much-needed spotlight on the lack of support for young people.

Figures published by the National Review Panel, the body set up to examine the deaths of children known to the child protection and welfare system, reported the deaths of 30 children last year, the highest in 11 years. It also warned of the “dearth” of mental health services for suicidal children.

There is nothing new in that warning. It has been repeated, year after year, by parents who have suffered the anguish of losing a child to suicide. Yet, successive governments have consistently failed to bring spending on youth mental health services up to European norms.

It is striking, too, that the only help available for those bereaved by suicide is provided by the voluntary sector. One of them, the charity HUGG (Healing Untold Grief Groups) is even conducting the first study of its kind to understand how to improve support for the suicide bereaved.

The Government should note the findings and take action.

Sinead O'Connor apologises for 'lashing out' after the death of her son Shane 

