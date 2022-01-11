Irish Examiner view: Tragedy exposes lack of support

There are no words to describe the unfathomable grief that the loss of a child to suicide inflicts on a parent. This week, singer Sinéad O’Connor gave a heartrending insight into that particularly cruel loss in a series of tweets about the death of her 17-year-old son Shane.

We have to await the results of a number of inquiries to establish the circumstances of Shane’s death, but the tragedy puts a much-needed spotlight on the lack of support for young people.