Irish Examiner view: Truss issues with the Northern Ireland Protocol

That old adage coined by Theodore Roosevelt about speaking softly and carrying a big stick should be borne in mind as we start to deal with the new British foreign secretary, Liz Truss, who has already declared herself willing, as was her predecessor, to invoke Article 16 of the Northern Ireland Protocol.

At this stage, it is difficult for Ms Truss to say much else as she starts to position herself for the near certainty of a leadership challenge to replace Boris Johnson by midsummer.