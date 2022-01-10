Irish Examiner view: Truss issues with the Northern Ireland Protocol

That old adage coined by Theodore Roosevelt about speaking softly and carrying a big stick should be borne in mind as we start to deal with the new British foreign secretary, Liz Truss, who has already declared herself willing, as was her predecessor, to invoke Article 16 of the Northern Ireland Protocol.
At this stage, it is difficult for Ms Truss to say much else as she starts to position herself for the near certainty of a leadership challenge to replace Boris Johnson by midsummer.
She is popular with the rank and file of the Conservative Party and has low tax instincts which will endear her to the Tory right wing.
Her principal rivals will be Rishi Sunak and Jeremy Hunt and she will not want to lose backing by appearing to be soft on Brexit.
It is important that negotiators in the EU, and here at Iveagh House, make a distinction between what is being said for home consumption in Britain and what is being offered in more pragmatic discussions.