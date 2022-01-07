Irish Examiner view: Omicron must be taken seriously

Anyone toying with the idea of deliberately trying to become infected with the Covid-19 variant Omicron should think again.

While it appears to be less lethal than previous variants, like Delta, its transmission rate is such that it could foster other, more dangerous forms of the virus.

The warning from the World Health Organization (WHO) of the possibility of new, more deadly strains should be taken seriously.

While the Omicron variant is spreading like wildfire around the world, it appears to be far less severe than initially feared and has raised hopes that the pandemic could be overcome and life return to a semblance of normality.

However, WHO senior emergencies officer Catherine Smallwood has sounded a note of caution, warning that the soaring infection rates could have the opposite effect.

“The more Omicron spreads, the more it transmits and the more it replicates, the more likely it is to throw out a new variant,” she told the French news agency AFP.

Now, Omicron is lethal, it can cause death ... maybe a little bit less than Delta, but who’s to say what the next variant might throw out.

Europe has registered more than 100m Covid-19 cases since the start of the pandemic, and more than five million new cases in the last week of 2021.

“We’re in a very dangerous phase, we’re seeing infection rates rise very significantly in Western Europe, and the full impact of that is not yet clear,” she said.

“When you see the cases rise so significantly, that’s likely to generate a lot more people with severe disease ending up in hospital and possibly going on to die.”

We have also seen cases soar in Ireland over the past couple of weeks, with more than 23,000 cases reported yesterday.

As well as that, the surge has affected the health service and the reopening of schools, with some schools reporting record levels of absent pupils as schools reopened this week.

While some health experts say hospital admissions — which have risen more slowly — are a better metric for assessing the pandemic’s severity, there is still much that is not known about Omicron.

The bulk of the country’s sickest Covid-19 patients, in intensive care units, still have the Delta variant, but the severity of the virus remains largely a numbers game.

The more people get infected, the more people will get seriously ill.

If Omicron is five times more transmissible, but only half as deadly as Delta, that still could result in severe illness for thousands of people.

Further caution should be noted about the use of a negative antigen test result as a ‘green light’ for socialising.

Retailers are currently removing Genrui-branded antigen tests from shelves after complaints from people saying the kits have provided false-positive results.

That, however, is not the real issue. Other brands of antigen tests may be more accurate, but they are still of limited use.

Caution remains the byword for staying safe, especially for members of families with school-going children.

As schools reopened yesterday, the Health Protection Surveillance Centre revealed that there were more outbreaks associated with school pupils and staff in the second half of last year than in any other public setting.

None of us are invincible.