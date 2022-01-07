Irish Examiner view: Noval Djokovic is the author of his own misfortune

Novak Djokovic, the world’s No 1 male tennis player, is accustomed to a five-star lifestyle. Instead, he is being held at the Park Hotel in Melbourne which is known as an ‘alternative place of detention’ by the Australian government — a bit like our direct provision system, only reportedly worse.

He had travelled in pursuit of a record 21st Grand Slam title after announcing he had received a medical exemption from Covid-19 vaccination rules before flying to Melbourne to compete in the Australian Open, which begins on January 17.