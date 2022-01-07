Irish Examiner view: Noval Djokovic is the author of his own misfortune

Novak Djokovic, the world’s No 1 male tennis player, is accustomed to a five-star lifestyle. Instead, he is being held at the Park Hotel in Melbourne which is known as an ‘alternative place of detention’ by the Australian government — a bit like our direct provision system, only reportedly worse.
He had travelled in pursuit of a record 21st Grand Slam title after announcing he had received a medical exemption from Covid-19 vaccination rules before flying to Melbourne to compete in the Australian Open, which begins on January 17.
That prompted a public outcry in a city that has endured some of the harshest lockdowns in the world; neither was it sufficient for border officials who refused him entry.
He has since been given temporary permission to remain in Melbourne after the Federal Court of Australia adjourned an appeal against the decision to refuse him a visa until Monday.
Djokovic hasn’t helped matters by refusing to reveal whether or not he has been vaccinated, has recovered from Covid, or has some undisclosed medical condition to justify an exemption.
The likelihood is that he is not vaccinated.
In a Facebook chat with other Serbian athletes in April 2020, he declared: “Personally I am opposed to vaccination and I wouldn’t want to be forced by someone to take a vaccine in order to be able to travel.”
Djokovic is the author of his own misfortune but the manner in which this spat has played out is truly bizarre.