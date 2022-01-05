Irish Examiner view: The need for ‘normal’ as schools reopen

School closures have disrupted the normal routine of life for children and parents, and have had negative health consequences on the young in particular. 
Irish Examiner view: The need for ‘normal’ as schools reopen

While caution must remain the byword for reopening schools, it is important that the young enjoy as near a normal childhood as possible. Picture: Brian Lawless

The general secretary of the Irish National Teachers’ Organisation has estimated that around 15% of its members will be absent when schools reopen today. 

Speaking on RTÉ radio, John Boyle said that around 7,000 or 8,000 teachers would be absent because of Covid-19.

That is both a worry for the health of those teachers with the virus and a challenge for those returning to the class but, hopefully, it will not lead to the widespread closure of schools. 

While Covid-19 has not, in general, resulted in serious physical illnesses in children, the restrictions imposed as a result, particularly school closures, have been very damaging to their emotional wellbeing and mental health, as well as affecting their academic achievement.

School closures have disrupted the normal routine of life for children and parents, and have had negative health consequences on the young in particular. 

While caution must remain the byword for reopening schools, it is important that the young enjoy as near a normal childhood as possible. 

More must be done to make schools safe for pupils and teachers so that the young enjoy as near a normal childhood as possible.

