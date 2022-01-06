Irish Examiner view: Sinn Féin stance on tree defies fair play

On May 17, 2011, Britain’s Queen Elizabeth planted an oak tree on the grounds of Áras an Uachtaráin to mark the beginning of her State visit to Ireland. It stands close to one planted in 1963 by US president John F Kennedy during his visit.

In the company of our then president Mary McAleese, the queen paused to inspect a tree planted by Queen Victoria during one of her visits to the building when it served as the Vice-Regal Lodge.