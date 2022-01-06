Irish Examiner view: Sinn Féin stance on tree defies fair play

On May 17, 2011, Britain’s Queen Elizabeth planted an oak tree on the grounds of Áras an Uachtaráin to mark the beginning of her State visit to Ireland. It stands close to one planted in 1963 by US president John F Kennedy during his visit.
In the company of our then president Mary McAleese, the queen paused to inspect a tree planted by Queen Victoria during one of her visits to the building when it served as the Vice-Regal Lodge.
Even the most hardened republicans raised little objection to the 2011 ceremony at the Áras, so why is Sinn Féin refusing to allow a tree to be planted in Stormont to mark Queen Elizabeth’s platinum jubilee?
The decision runs counter to the notion of “parity of esteem” enshrined in the Good Friday Agreement.
The DUP has called for an equality investigation into the decision and has accused Conor Murphy, Sinn Féin’s finance minister, of “intolerance and disrespect” after he declined approval for the tree planting.
In the past, the DUP has often been accused — with justification — of intolerance and showing disrespect towards nationalists. However, when he was finance minister, DUP MP Sammy Wilson acceded to a request by Gerry Adams to plant a tree in Stormont to mark the 125th anniversary of the GAA. Sinn Féin should return that favour.