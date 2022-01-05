Irish Examiner view: Make mine a zero

Drinking trends

At the end of the 1967 film The Graduate, the young, disillusioned hero, Benjamin Braddock, is invited to a neighbour’s party where he is peppered with encouragements and suggestions for a future successful career.

A middle-aged man, offering some avuncular support, tells him: “One word. Plastics.” Difficult though it is to contemplate after the Christmas and new year festivities, it may be that the 2022 equivalent consists of two words: “Zero alcohol.”

Given the drive to limit consumption by a price escalator introduced yesterday, it is inevitable the growth in zero- or low-alcohol drinks will continue to accelerate. Add to that the implication that this pricing device will become open-ended after the passage of three years then it is no surprise that we are seeing increasing take-up of alternatives by brewers, retailers, and customers. This trend shows no sign of abating.

The Government takes no excise duty from zero-alcohol drinks, although Vat is levied at 23%, despite efforts to reduce that rate. This means, eventually, that increasing popularity for the stuff that keeps you sober will leave a gaping hole in the exchequer even without the impact of the minimum unit price policy. It is another example of the double-edged nature of taxation.

Increases levied for the public good will eventually cause shortfalls in the tax take which have to be filled in other ways.