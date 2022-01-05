Irish Examiner view: Littering drags towns into the gutter

We’re not sure precisely when it became acceptable to turn our city and town streets into annexes for public eating, although the wholesale acceptance of the concept of “food on the move” seems to have been with us for several decades.
What is not acceptable is the willingness that many citizens seem to display for dropping their fast food litter along the way. Nor the lack of responsibility that some retail outlets display for the consequences of selling their goods.
In a survey described as “grim reading”, a review of 40 towns and cities, conducted by An Taisce on behalf of Irish Business Against Litter, found litter problems are deteriorating in Cork, Limerick, Galway, and Dublin.
Cork is now labelled a ‘littered’ city, with the northside ‘heavily littered’. While Covid is raised as “a factor”, there has been a decline in cleanliness in recent years.
Covid’s particular contribution is that the proliferation of blue face masks has “become a ubiquitous part of the landscape up and down the country".
There is a word for this behaviour. It is shabby. And there’s another one. Selfish.
If there are no litter bins available then rubbish should be taken home and disposed of there.