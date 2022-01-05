Irish Examiner view: The transient nature of worldly glory

Three significant, although differing, pieces of information emerging from the world of technology serve to remind us of the immense riches that can be bestowed in that sector, but also of two other important truths.

The first is that, however successful you are, when you are number one there is usually only one direction of travel. And secondly, that when an offer looks too good to be true, then it usually is.

In this instance, the core proposition offered to investors of the Silicon Valley start-up Theranos had all the magical appeal of the Philosopher’s Stone, beloved of the alchemists of the Middle Ages. The mythic substance was said to transmute base metals into gold and silver, or even prolong life.

Theranos claimed to be able to improve health management by testing a single drop of blood, and raised hundreds of millions of dollars, some from some big-name investors. Alas, there was little scientific grounding for its pitch, and both the company and its founder Elizabeth Holmes have been found guilty of four charges of fraud, including conspiracy. The jury was deadlocked on other charges, and acquitted on three relating to patients who received inaccurate test results.

The maximum prison sentence Holmes may face is 20 years, but the lessons already being learned from these verdicts by entrepreneurs seeking growth funding from venture capitalists is that it can be highly dangerous to over-promise.

Another sadness for consumers is that yesterday marked the end of a telecoms era with BlackBerry — which as recently as 2010 had 20% of the world market and sold 50m units annually in the US — discontinuing the service for its classic smartphone with its iconic in-built QWERTY keyboard.

The BlackBerry, which had a loyal white-collar clientele, was the handset of choice for former US president Barack Obama and included a much-admired (and highly secure) messaging service known as BBM. But it has been superseded by other operating systems.

A company statement marking the end of support used that fell phrase beloved by technologists, describing the handset as a “legacy service”.

The original BlackBerry was one of the progenitors of the mobile-working revolution and was developed by a company called Research in Motion. It is now primarily a corporate “enterprise software and cybersecurity company”, employing thousands of workers and worth about $1bn in revenue in 2020, which should help to temper the sadness and nostalgia.

And there’s no cause for sadness at all in Apple which this week announced itself as the first company to be valued at $3trn. That’s $3,000,000,000,000. This is fewer than four years after becoming the first publicly-listed trillion-dollar company, and just 16 months since it broke the $2trn frontier.

And yet, in the late 1990s, before the return of Steve Jobs, Apple was close to bankruptcy and needed the boost of a $150m investment from Microsoft.

“ Sic transit gloria mundi” is the Latin phrase used in the coronation of new popes. “Thus passes away earthly glory.” It should be repeated constantly in the technology companies which have such an impact upon our lives.