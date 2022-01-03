Irish Examiner view: Forget the vitriol, JK Rowling got us reading

We can share a moment of sadness that amidst all the mutual backslapping and self-congratulation from actors who have made fortunes out of the Harry Potter franchise over the past 20 years, its architect, JK Rowling, was missing from the televised celebrations.

She was present only in archive extracts. Whether she was not asked to appear, or declined, we don’t know, but she has been at the centre of a long-running, vitriolic online argument about trans rights and sex and gender.