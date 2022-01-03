Irish Examiner view: Forget the vitriol, JK Rowling got us reading

We can share a moment of sadness that amidst all the mutual backslapping and self-congratulation from actors who have made fortunes out of the Harry Potter franchise over the past 20 years, its architect, JK Rowling, was missing from the televised celebrations.
She was present only in archive extracts. Whether she was not asked to appear, or declined, we don’t know, but she has been at the centre of a long-running, vitriolic online argument about trans rights and sex and gender.
Few of the Potter stars referenced her, but one who made positive comments did so for precisely the reason that she is important. Robbie Coltrane, Hagrid, Keeper of the Keys and Grounds of Hogwarts, said:
One of the many reasons I admire JK so much is that millions now read books who would never have lifted a book up in their lives, and suddenly you realise the power of writing.
Well, quite. And to that you can add enormous levels of philanthropy from the author.
In a week where we have had to increase police protection for government ministers and senior public officials in Ireland, following protests at their homes and online abuse, it is worth noting, also, the experience of someone who is an outstanding teller of tales, who has sold more than 500m books, translated into nearly 70 languages.
After a crescendo of hatred, Rowling posted: “I’ve now received so many death threats I could paper the house with them, and I haven’t stopped speaking out.”
Let us make 2022 the 12 months when the poison is squeezed out of social media.