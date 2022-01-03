Irish Examiner view: Z Cars created the image of modern police

For people of a certain age (likely to be 60 plus), or Everton supporters, there is an Irish-influenced folk tune that will be synonymous with growing up and with the influence of what is now known as ‘appointment TV’.

Johnny Todd recounts the cautionary tale of a Liverpool sailor who goes roving for adventure, only to find upon his return that he has lost his love to another man. But it’s universally known as the introduction of a programme that revolutionised our image of the ways in which modern police officers work, and which has also become the stadium music at Goodison Park.