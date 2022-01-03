Irish Examiner view: Z Cars created the image of modern police

For people of a certain age (likely to be 60 plus), or Everton supporters, there is an Irish-influenced folk tune that will be synonymous with growing up and with the influence of what is now known as ‘appointment TV’.
Johnny Todd recounts the cautionary tale of a Liverpool sailor who goes roving for adventure, only to find upon his return that he has lost his love to another man. But it’s universally known as the introduction of a programme that revolutionised our image of the ways in which modern police officers work, and which has also become the stadium music at Goodison Park.
Z Cars entered the living rooms of Ireland for the first time 60 years ago this week and stayed there for 801 episodes over 12 series. Its scriptwriter, Troy Kennedy Martin, devised the concept while he was laid up in bed with mumps and entertained himself by listening to local police messages on his radio.
Its gritty realism and modern themes (it was the first to identify the trend of taking officers off ‘the beat’ and placing them in patrol cars) marked a step change from the avuncular charms of PC George Dixon of Dock Green, a mainstay of Saturday evening viewing in Ireland.
The series was based in the fictional Newtown (actually Kirkby on Merseyside). The gruff DCI Charlie Barlow (Stratford Johns) and PC ‘Fancy’ Smith (Brian Blessed) were representatives of the law who were prepared to do what it took to sort out the bad guys.
The accomplished Belfast actor James Ellis was a mainstay as PC Bert Lynch. Z Cars set the template for future police procedurals, taking us from “Evening all” to Line of Duty’s Superintendent Ted Hastings, who “didn’t float up the Lagan in a bubble you know”. Some episodes are still on YouTube and are unmissable for students of the genre. Which is most of us.