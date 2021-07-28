Irish Examiner view: We need to address our flawed model of nursing care

It is a regular feature of Irish life that the protection sought through effective safeguards can be elusive.

Everything from substandard buildings, polluted waterways, policing failures, and unfortunate hospital outcomes can fall into this category.

Despite that, the Health Information and Quality Authority (Hiqa) may be an exception that proves that regulatory supervision works and can stand between vulnerable citizens and neglect if not abuse.

The latest example of this pro-active advocacy focused on a Wexford nursing home where there were allegations of abuse, neglect, and sexual abuse too.

Quantities of cat faeces and rotting food were found in a resident’s bedroom where the “strong and offensive” stench meant Hiqa inspectors could barely stand being in the room.

“Eight large black bags of refuse” were removed from the room during a deep clean at the Camphill Community facility in Duffcarrig.

Unsurprisingly, the facility’s registration was cancelled earlier this month and the HSE now operates the home.

Incidents like this, while extreme, show shortcomings revealed by the pandemic’s ravages that bring our model of nursing homes into question.

Though a huge burden on families some, by no means all, offer only rudimentary care and minimum wages.

These are not conducive to the kind of standards most would expect for their parents and in time for themselves.

What a worthy national project it would be to address this obvious need.