Irish Examiner View: Urgent need to rebuild credibility in courts

It is not necessary to have an especially jaundiced view of our courts' system to fret that integrity may not be the force it should be in our courtrooms. Evidence is often offered under oath that requires the suspension of disbelief on the scale essential to the success of a staycation, pinot gris-fuelled seance. Fantastic stories are told, fantastic claims are made, and are all too often followed by fantastic outcomes - or at least outcomes that seem fantastic to objective laymen.

The conviction this week of South Armagh man Aaron Brady for the capital murder of Detective Garda Adrian Donohoe, despite what the prosecution described as "a litany of lies" was not such a case but hardly a week passes without someone or other offering evidence, particularly in actions targetting compensation for one injury or another, that stretches credibility, and context, beyond breaking point.

That charge cannot, and should not, be made against all compensation claimants or even the majority of them but far too many, like their legal teams, seem driven by opportunism rather than a hunger for justice. The litigants are not the only people with questions to answer in this area, one encouraged by the almost institutionalised reluctance, or constitutional limitations, precluding the pursuit of those suspected of committing perjury.

That lacuna may be resolved by the Perjury and Related Offences Bill currently before the Dáil. That it is, more than two years after the legislation was proposed in the Seanad, still only at its third stage on its journey through the Oireachtas suggests either a tremendous caution or that it has been afforded far less urgency than it requires. It may seem just another piece of legislation but in reality, it is a necessary step to re-establish squandered credibility, and authority, in our courts.

That Bill is moving through the Oireachtas in parallel with Civil Law and Criminal Law (Miscellaneous Provisions) Bill 2020 which has reached its fifth stage of approval. This provides that witnesses will no longer be required to swear before God or make an affirmation when filing affidavits. Alternatively, they will be able to make what will be known as a “statement of truth” and will face a maximum one-year prison term should they break it. The proposals will put an end to the “embarrassing” practice of a witness having to indicate their religious faith when making an affidavit, the Law Society said.

That proposal is one of a litany of reforms in the Bill to help the courts function during the pandemic as well as longer-term changes including allowing more court cases to take place through a video-link. It also proposes to allow the emergency increase of the number of coroners with C19 or any other mass fatality event. These proposals, including the video-link sentencing and the possibility that non-incorporated bodies like sports clubs, will also be able to hold remote annual meetings, are welcome but it is hard to imagine that the threat of a one-year jail term might be forceful enough to ensure the reliability of the statement of truth process.

That the legislation proposes removing the religious element of a court oath raises another question, probably an unintended one: If our courts are to function without a reference to a specific god, why not our schools?