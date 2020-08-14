Irish Examiner View: Heavy rains lead to more flooding misery

Changing weather patterns have, in a very short time, rendered the phrase "once-in-a-century-event" hopelessly inadequate.

Weather events that were once exceptional have become almost everyday.

That increasing frequency, has not, however, mitigated their impact as the victims of Wednesday night's floods in parts of the country, particularly West Cork, will attest.

One estimate suggested that the repair bill for roads, bridges, and private property will run into millions.

The bills will have a significant impact on budgets for local authorities.

That the floods came just weeks after the Supreme Court ruled that the Government's climate action legislation is inadequate may be a coincidence but it is one that can hardly be ignored any longer.

The floods seem a perfect affirmation of that old phrase — as you sow, so shall you reap.