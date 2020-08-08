Irish Examiner view: Crisis-ridden FAI at a decisive juncture

It is stating the obvious to point out that the pandemic has changed our world and may yet change it further.

The attention, and energy, needed to respond to its possibly accelerating threat is such that there is a hierarchy of priorities.

Containing the virus, helping those infected, and protecting those working in hospitals and nursing homes stand the very top of that list. Reopening schools probably comes next, while kickstarting the economy is next in line.

Sport, for all its importance and vibrancy, may not even be on that list. Yet all sports are reeling. The GAA’s activities and income are greatly curtailed, and solvency is becoming an issue.

Rugby is no better. A crowded and novel autumn schedule — daunting if you are a representative player— may generate belated income.

Racing continues despite the absence of crowds. The silence hanging over some professional golf events seems more contemplative than competitive.

Irish soccer faces all of those issues too but the sport, and its administrative body the FAI, is mired in conflict and distrust.

Though the FAI has debts of over €50m, the question of how such liabilities could be built up in such a very small country must be answered in time.

What cannot be long-fingered, as yesterday’s crisis meeting showed, is an agreement on how to stave off insolvency.

The FAI must resolve this issue and restore faith as the Government is rightly preoccupied with using scarce resources to fight the pandemic.