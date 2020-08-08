Learn full lesson of Hume’s rounded life

John Hume’s death provoked, as it always does when a great person dies, a tsunami of tributes and universal recognition of a life of real achievement. Those tributes focused primarily on his greatest achievement — the Belfast Peace Agreement and his unbending credo of non-violent activism.

Politicians of all hues and nationalities, even those whose life before politics made a peace agreement so necessary, celebrated his commitment to ending violence.

It is understandable that his commitment to social justice, his defining characteristic, was marked less dramatically.

That may be as to celebrate his commitment to social justice would challenge many of the behaviours, institutions, and philosophies we accept as normal today.

It is not difficult to imagine how he would have reacted to the tracker mortgages scandal, especially as days after he was buried, the financial ombudsman reported that at this very late date 1,200 complaints, many detailing life-changing impositions, have yet to be ruled on.

That scandal is a symptom of our housing crisis and much more.

The announcement yesterday that the State’s biggest landlord recorded a more than 30% increase in net rental income during the first six months of the year is another.

Ires Reit published its half-year results to June 30, 2020, and recorded a 30.2% growth in net rents, up to €29.6m from €22.7m.

Hume, whose first engagement with public affairs came through Derry housing campaigns and establishing credit unions, would have challenged this situation. It seems fair too to suggest that he would have empathised with Deputy Neasa Hourigan’s decision to resign as Green Party chief whip rather than support Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien’s Residential Tenancies and Valuation Bill. It seems fair to ask whether such legislation would pass through a parliament if a moral force as determined as Hume was present.

It is not too hard either to imagine how he might react to our rolling direct provision scandal. That, for whatever reason, significant clusters of new Covid-19 cases have been identified in direct provision centres, in the Traveller community, and in meat processing plants would have outraged him — as it should us.

Had he been born in 1967 rather than 1937 he surely would have been a forceful climate activist too.

It is hard to imagine that last week’s Supreme Court ruling that overturned the Government’s “excessively vague and aspirational” plan to combat climate change would have even got to that point as he would have seen through it when it was proposed.

It is always risky to lionise someone immediately after their death.

That may happen with Hume too but surely the best way to honour him is to consider how he might have reacted to the issues facing us. If that comparison was honestly made today, the results would be far more disturbing and challenging than reassuring. Let’s learn the full, rounded lesson, not just the most dramatic part of it.

Many of us were a la carte Catholics for many years but it would be a pity, and more unwise than is immediately obvious, if we were a la carte champions of Hume’s world view and inspiring legacy.