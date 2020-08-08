Irish Examiner view: Beautiful Beirut blighted by corruption and conflict

One of those difficulties — corruption — has brought further conflict to what was once, not so long ago, one of the most beautiful ports in the Levant.

The death of 154 people and at least 5,000 more injured when a store of ammonium nitrate left for years in a central Beirut warehouse ignited has led to street protests.

Lebanese security forces have fired teargas at demonstrators, as rage over the country’s leadership’s failing grew following a massive explosion laid waste to large parts of the capital on Tuesday.

Like many protests, these were sparked by a single issue but are, in the grander scheme of things, about something else.

Those who encourage these protests should remind themselves of how the Arab Spring ran into the sand and how very vulnerable those brave enough to protest in these settings and against corrupt administrations really are.