Irish Examiner View: Another milestone

It may seem almost anachronistic, in 2020, to still have cause to celebrate a glass ceiling breaking but as long as they remain each significant step along the road to a more gender-equal, more balanced society should be marked.

The appointment of Professor Kerstin Mey president of the University of Limerick (UL)

means she is the first woman to be asked to lead a higher education institution on this island.

Born and raised on the eastern side of the Berlin Wall, the 56-year-old professor of visual culture, takes the position on an interim basis while an international recruitment process continues.

Despite that, her appointment opens a door for the first time since Dublin's Trinity College became the first higher education institution on this island in 1592.

Though we have had two women presidents this it has taken 428 years to reach this point.