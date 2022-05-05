Ukraine is already winning: Victory can be achieved without risking nuclear war

Russia will no doubt defend the positions it already holds, in defence of breakaway territories in Moldova, Georgia and Nagorno-Karabakh. If the war in Ukraine continues, there will be an increasing danger that Georgia and Azerbaijan will again seek to recover their lost territory by force. The result would be a much wider and even more dangerous conflict.
If, on the other hand, Ukraine — with western backing — did seem on the verge of complete victory, the threat to Putin’s regime and to Russian vital interests would be such that it really would seem possible Russia might escalate to missile strikes against Nato supply lines in Poland, in an effort to terrify France and Germany into making a separate peace.