'They took me from me': Ukrainian women speak of the atrocities of war

The female half of Ukrainian society is divided into two parts.

One of them dropped hands: "My life seems to have stopped. There is no life, there is no me. Who I am is no longer me. And then — the obscurity. This is how I feel," shares Ukrainian girl Olena.

The other half is actively working for the future: "A woman's main vocation is to create something new! The past is gone. We have to live in hope for the best! And while men are fighting with weapons, each of us has his own front, which must be kept as well as possible," Natalia is sure.

"Remember, you're not a girl now. You're a boy. It's such a game." The mother does everything in her power, but the danger remains, as boys are also being raped.

During the war, being a mother is suffering for your children and burying your infants, teenagers, and adult sons of warriors. To be a woman is to become not just mothers but guardians for their children, lonely older people, and the disabled.

During the war, being a woman is to stay in occupied cities to take care of elderly parents. Or to experience a terrible moral crisis when it is necessary to take children to safe places, and for various reasons, you can not take sick parents with you.

During the war, being a woman is to be strong both physically and morally, and psychologically because you need to support a husband because that gives men strength. And to be a woman is to beg to release her husband from enemy captivity and not know if he will return alive.

Women in military

During the war, being a woman is to be a warrior. Currently, 31,757 women are serving in the Armed Forces of Ukraine, 15.6% of the total number of service members.

This is one of the highest numbers of women serving in the military concerning the full size of the Armed Forces compared to many armies in the world.

During the war, being a woman is "to go through 1,000 rounds of hell to be drafted into a combat battalion or territorial defence. But, at the same time, to teach the 'mat part', understanding collimators and bulletproof vests and cooking borscht, worrying that you pay little attention to relatives", Olena says.

During the war, being a woman means hating yourself, that you have a chance to leave the war zone abroad when your husband doesn't have that opportunity.

Another Ukrainian girl, Vasilisa, joined the army in the spring of 2014 when Russia's invasion of Ukraine had just begun.

"Months at the front, new tasks, new challenges, cities are being vacated. Friends died, mothers' tears, lost destinies. Lost youth. Because you become an adult forever," says Vasilisa.

Women cry as they hold a portrait of Russian army serviceman Alexander Koltsov, killed in fighting in Ukraine, during the Immortal Regiment march in Ulan-Ude, the regional capital of Buryatia, a region near the Russia-Mongolia border, Russia, earlier this month. Picture: AP Photo

"When you are in positions, in uniform, armed and with your own — it's easier for you. You are free and responsible only for yourself. It's harder to be a mother in war.

"Because you are responsible for your child, you cannot return to the front because there is nobody to leave the child with. But if it weren't for my skills, I might not have taken the child out of the Kyiv region. The war made me strong. And the war will not break me."

During the war, being a woman is helping to save lives. It is to risk the lives of their own children by refusing to go to a safe place because hotspots need doctors, and you must save other children. It is work without weekends and breaks for several months. Treat without medication. See deaths. And give a new, second life.

During the war, being a woman is to be angry at untimely menstruation. My neighbour in Ireland, told me they spent more than 12 hours on the train standing in a terrible crowd. And how untimely her women's time began. There was no chance to get to the toilet. So the woman had to cover up with a plastic bag, the only thing she could do at the time.

'Apologising' for being a woman

During the war, being a woman is not to apologise for not behaving "femininely", not acting like a woman, Olena says.

"In such moments, I want to get rid of all the signs and reminders that I am a woman. Hide your breasts behind an oversize sweatshirt, do not use cosmetics, make a short haircut, and tell brutal jokes. Not to show signs of masculinity, but to be universal, neutral, and to do more physically than before. Do not arouse sexual interest and romantic feelings."

A refugee woman from Ukraine sleeps in the middle of her luggage in the ticket hall of the railway station in Przemysl, eastern Poland. Picture: Wojtek Radwanksi/AFP via Getty

Tatiana promised herself not to dye her grey hair until victory.

And so it is that the role of women during the war is the same as in peacetime: to find strength and resources for the lives of relatives here and now.

Find and set goals and missions for yourself and your family, and show the way to the future so that there is something to survive and fight for.

Only during the war is this a 'star' task because human lives are at stake. Inspiration comes from the understanding that good always wins, and the end is always the beginning of something new.

In Ukraine, a woman is strong because she is on her land; she cooks for a warrior to eat, rewinds wounds, and gives advice, love, and support. And — most importantly — she gives birth! A woman is a continuation of life.

Ukrainian artist Kateryna Kosyanenko depicted Ukrainian Madonnas in her painting.

"These are not refugees. These are women, most of whom have had everything in their lives," comments Vasilisa.

"They had hobbies, jobs, military service behind them, business, and different prospects. In the end, we lost everything we had created over the years. But we saved the most valuable thing - the Ukrainian future. Because our children are the seeds of the Ukrainian nation saved. They sing "oh, red viburnum in the meadow" when they see the Ukrainian flag. They say that "Ukraine is our state! And the army will win."