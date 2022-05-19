The Mick Clifford Podcast: Ronan McGreevy's Great Hatred

Ronan McGreevy’s new book, Great Hatred, the assassination of field marshal Sir Henry Wilson MP, provides context, colour and plenty of evidence from the time, the lead up to the killing
The Mick Clifford Podcast: Ronan McGreevy's Great Hatred

Mick Clifford and Ronan McGreevy.

Thu, 19 May, 2022 - 20:00

Nearly exactly one hundred years ago, Sir Henry Wilson was gunned down on the streets of London by two IRA men. 

The assassination was one of the seminal events leading up to the Civil War as the British government claimed that it had been ordered by the anti-treaty forces in Ireland.

Irish Times journalist Ronan McGreevy’s new book, Great Hatred, the assassination of field marshal Sir Henry Wilson MP, provides context, colour and plenty of evidence from the time, the lead up to the killing and its aftermath. 

It also answers the question that has occupied historians over the last century. Who exactly ordered what was, at that point in time, a reckless operation.

More in this section

Laggard Australia now has the chance to act with gusto on climate policy Laggard Australia now has the chance to act with gusto on climate policy
US-IT-lifestyle-Amazon-internet-technology-economy-computers Bad omen as Jeff Bezos' tweets signal intent to run for office
Derry Girls' Good Friday Agreement refresher offers a timely reminder of what's at stake Derry Girls' Good Friday Agreement refresher offers a timely reminder of what's at stake
#Podcasts - Mick Clifford#Podcasts - Home
The Mick Clifford Podcast: Ronan McGreevy's Great Hatred

French ambassador: Distance will not protect Ireland from Russia's war

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Suzanne Harrington
Suzanne Harrington

Lifestyle

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up
Mick Clifford
IE_Podcast_Logo

The Mick Clifford Podcast

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices