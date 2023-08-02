ChatGPT, ethics and artificial ignorance in our media

At first, there’s fascination and then creeping apprehension.

You can use ChatGPT to compose a poem in seconds. You can then ask it to rewrite the same poem in the style of Donald Trump. It would be great, bigly. You could use ChatGPT to help draft a news story. Or a fake news story complete with fabricated quotes from non-existent people.

Anything is possible, really, but with any new technology comes the potential for misuse.

Last week, over a dozen local newspapers simultaneously published an “opinion” piece online questioning whether refugees should leave Ireland. The entire piece, titled “Should refugees in Ireland go home?,” was written using the generative AI tool ChatGPT and published on titles like Limerick Leader, Leinster Express, and the Leitrim Observer, which are part of Iconic Media, a subsidiary of the British media group Mediaforce.

The decision was baffling and bizarre. It was a perfect example of exactly how not to use AI in a journalistic context and it was highly irresponsible in its use of refugees as fodder for content.

The piece was later modified and given a new headline that asked whether we can “trust” AI. A good question and just one of many arising from this episode.

Ethics

The use of generative AI in journalism might offer much potential for assisting in news production but it also raises ethical questions around transparency, accuracy, and biases not to mention how it may impact the role of journalists.

The present consensus seems to agree on acknowledging AI can assist in some newsroom processes but shouldn’t be used to replace the core of journalists’ work like reporting and writing, fact-checking information, adding context, and providing analysis in their copy.

In this instance, beyond the clickbait headline, the article did not attempt to hide its AI origins and included a line at the top that said it was “written by ChatGPT.”

The person (real, not artificial) who compiled the article included a line noting the prompt given to ChatGPT to generate the response which then made up the article.

More baffling still was the marketing of the article as an “opinion” piece. Even ChatGPT had the good (programmed) sense to begin its response by stating “as an AI language model, I don't have personal opinions or beliefs, but I can provide information on the topic.”

The National Union of Journalists described the piece as “deeply disturbing” and expressed “grave concern at the use of AI-generated material in this fashion.”

Misleading

What then of the decision in this article to use refugees as its subject matter? Discussions and protests around the housing of refugees and asylum seekers in Ireland in the past year have grown tense, so publishing an article asking whether they should “go home” is itself inflammatory.

People seeking protection in Ireland have been vilified, targeted and, in some cases, attacked. Refugees have been the subject of many false and misleading claims online that have been used to justify hostility towards them, as we have documented in our analysis at the Institute for Strategic Dialogue, an NGO that researches online extremism, disinformation, and hate.

By my count, the piece ran on 14 different websites. There was immediate criticism of the piece for its use of AI but, in the comments of Facebook posts and tweets promoting the article, possibly from people who only scanned the headline, there were numerous posts calling for refugees to be removed from Ireland, sent home or “dumped” elsewhere.

There isn’t much public interest to be served by simultaneously publishing over a dozen articles across the country that rhetorically ask if refugees should “go home.” It only serves to fuel heated, divisive discussions around the topic.

Editorial

People are, of course, entitled to their opinion but where is the editorial responsibility in using AI to bait these opinions by soliciting engagement through the use of loaded questions and irresponsibly framed articles?

It’s sensationalist clickbait in its most reductive, cynical form and is deeply misleading to the public and careless in its coverage of refugees. This episode raises other questions to consider.

Why was ChatGPT used and why was the piece syndicated across so many Irish titles? Is this the first time Iconic Media has used ChatGPT to provide content for an article? And why was the article later given an updated headline with no explanation about the previous title?

The media group has yet to respond to my questions on the topic. According to the Business Post, staff at a number of the group’s digital titles in Ireland said they had no editorial say in publishing the article and that the decision to publish the AI article was made by Iconic Media.

NUJ Irish Secretary Seámus Dooley said staff working for the media group have expressed concern over the editorial power Iconic Media holds at their publications. That is concerning for obvious reasons.

Standards

Ireland has become something of a canary in the coalmine for the potential pitfalls of generative AI in journalism. In May of this year, the Irish Times apologised for publishing an opinion piece that was partially generated by artificial intelligence and argued that the use of fake tan in Ireland was a form of cultural appropriation.

The article was part of a wider hoax in which the person responsible created a fake persona and photo of themselves. The Irish Times eventually admitted it had been tricked and replaced the article with a correction and clarification notice on its website.

We still don’t know why this recent AI-assisted article was published though one would hope it was not an experiment to generate shares, clicks, and advertising revenue through provocative content.

The repackaged headline asked readers if they can “trust” artificial intelligence. Perhaps a better reformulation would’ve been “can we trust the media with artificial intelligence?”

Press Ombudsman Susan McKay has said the use of AI in the media needs to be “much more widely discussed”. Irish media can lead the way in developing industry-wide standards and guidelines for the use of generative AI and ensuring it is not used to mislead and misinform. Maybe this is the opportunity for that discussion.

Perhaps the only saving grace from this episode is that, alongside not being an “opinion” article, this wasn’t even really an article of any kind. It’s reassuring that when it comes to generating divisive, racist, dog-whistle content, artificial intelligence is still quite ignorant.