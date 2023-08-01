Government running out of time to build reputation for doing

I wrote about proceduralism last week. It’s a phenomenon that ties democratic governments up in knots. So many rules and regulations, all enshrined in law or best practice, that are supposed to prevent mistakes or waste or corruption, but also result in a complete inability to get things done.

When he spoke to a joint session of the Houses of the Oireachtas just over 60 years ago in 1963, John F Kennedy referred to Ireland as “an extraordinary country”.

And he quoted George Bernard Shaw, the great Irish writer, who said: “Some men see things as they are and say why, I dream things that never were and say, why not.”

Twenty years after that, I met a senior civil servant who said something to me that I think was intended to be helpful, but it stuck with me for years as a kind of threat.

“If your political masters commission a paper from us about how to accomplish a particular task, we’ll really struggle,” he said.

“We’d have to give you 100 pages, and the first 90 of them will set out the risks and the cost — the reasons, effectively, not to do it.

If you can wade through that, you might find some helpful nuggets in the last few pages.”

That’s how proceduralism infects the entire political system. If you dream of things that never were and say “why not?”, the system will give you all the reasons why not.

However, proceduralism also changes election results. If a government gets a reputation for not being able to get things done, they will nearly always be replaced by people who can solve problems, who can deliver, who can finish projects.

Or at least who can claim to be able to do so.

Our present Government, for example, is getting closer and closer to an election in which it will be attacked every day for its failure to address the quality of life issues that beset us. And they’ll be attacked all the more because, for the first time in our history, we can actually afford to do the things we need to do and seem unable to do.

They will face an opposition, principally in the form of Sinn Féin, who will paint a picture of incompetence and failure because the Government has allowed itself to be utterly tied up in rules and regulations and procedures. And that charge of failure will strike a chord — it already is.

There is only one way to change that. If this Government wants to convince people that it can “get things done”, it needs to adopt an utterly focused and deliberate approach to political leadership.

The leadership of this Government, if it is to have any hope of facing the electorate with confidence, needs to sit down for as long as it takes — a day, two days, whatever — and agree a list of significant projects they are determined to complete. The only conditions they should impose are that every project proposed must improve the quality of life in the country, environmentally or socially, and every project must be able to pay for itself or fit into the ongoing budgetary process.

The bottom line is simple. Over the next couple of years alone, Ireland will have a budget surplus of between €20bn and €25bn. Tempting as it might be, that money can’t be spent on tax breaks. It has to be spent on building a quality of life legacy for the country.

The first project

Housing first. I told you last week about the complex and mind-bending processes that have to be undertaken to get a public housing project to planning permission and on to procurement.

Political leadership would ensure that those processes are done together — cost benefit analysis side by side with environmental impact assessment.

Six-year waits for housing could be reduced with real political focus.

In fact, there are half a dozen major housing projects in Dublin alone each waiting for a cost-benefit analysis. The costs and the benefits are pretty well the same in all cases — one report ought to be able to cover them all if it’s done well enough and transparently published.

If those processes were properly managed and resourced, the six-year wait for houses to appear could be reduced to a one-year wait before the cranes go on site. That would require real, week-by-week, political focus. Is any Irish government capable of that?

How about public transport advances?

Here’s another one. Over many years, successive Irish governments have given lip service to the idea of a western rail corridor. It would be transformative in terms of regional development and could potentially contribute enormously to ending the slow and painful depopulation of the West of Ireland. But it’s a classic example of one of those policy areas where “the system” can think of a thousand reasons for not doing it.

All the Government has to do now is look at a website. It’s called West on Track and it has a detailed, thorough, and comprehensive report on how and why. It’s written by the former Central Bank economist John Bradley. (Declaration: I know him, and he’s the last person you’d call a wide-eyed mad radical. But he’s bloody good at his job.)

The Bradley report sets out in detail how the next phase of a western rail corridor — what’s known as the Galway to Mayo link — can be achieved. Even for a layman like me, it’s easy to read, and utterly convincing. The clincher is the size of the investment — around €160m. Environmental benefits are small at first, but will grow as new rolling stock replaces old. But the benefits to the people of the West of Ireland — the links it re-establishes with the rest of the country — are incalculable.

It’s a no-brainer — so much so that I can’t understand why a government that wants to build a reputation for getting things done doesn’t simply say yes. Now.

An eco-project

Here’s another. At present, if you invest around €10,000 in installing photovoltaic panels on the roof of your house, you’ll get a maximum of €2,400 back in a grant. €10,000 worth of solar panels will keep an electric car battery fully charged (free fuel for life!), heat the water in a house, and could contribute to the national grid.

Grants to install solar panels on the roof of your home would help supply charge to an electric car

Forgive the expression, but it’s a win-win if you can find the investment over and above the grant.

But here’s the thing: If the Government were to set aside €1bn and announce a target of equipping 100,000 houses with solar power, on the basis of a €10,000 grant per house — more or less 100% — the uptake would be huge and the environmental impact (not to mention the impact on the cost of living) would be enormous.

You can just imagine all the reasons for not doing this sort of thing, can’t you? Giving people free money. Encouraging suppliers to rip us off. We’d never be able to administer it. And so on and so on.

Leadership cuts through that nonsense. A radical and imaginative approach need never involve cutting corners, it just means demanding responses from reluctant systems. It sets out to get good policies properly implemented on time. Amazingly, it might even be pretty popular!