The Mick Clifford Podcast: On Dangerous Ground with Hilary Dully

In this decade of centenaries, some of those who made their mark 100 years ago have had their lives and contributions critically examined.
However, there has also been an acceptance that a number of women who lived through those times had not heretofore been recognised for their contributions.
Marie Comerford is one such woman and her recently published memoir is probably the last first-person account we are likely to see written by a witness and participant in extraordinary times.
is edited by Hilary Dull and she is this week’s guest on the podcast.