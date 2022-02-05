Paul Deane: Nuclear power no longer generating a negative reaction

Ireland's power grid experienced significant levels of stress last year as technical outages at two major power stations and low renewable energy output reduced the gap between the demand for electricity and its supply to worrying levels.

These challenges will persist in upcoming years as electricity demand is projected to grow and older power plants retire, with grid operator EirGrid signalling that more fossil fuel power stations are needed over the next five years to manage electricity delivery.

The situation has reignited the question of nuclear power in Ireland and whether it is the solution to our electricity woes.

Globally new nuclear technologies are attracting attention and significant investment, but nuclear energy is not the answer to Ireland’s power problems, but it could be an option in the next decade if there are breakthroughs in technology and importantly if the public support it.

Traditional nuclear power stations such as Sellafield are very large, making them too difficult to manage and expensive to build in small power grids like Ireland.

However, a new generation of nuclear reactors, known as small modular reactors, offers a promise to be cleaner, safer, and cheaper.

The allure of this technology is that they are small and would be suitable for power systems like Ireland but also have the advantage that they would be mass-produced in dedicated facilities and shipped to host countries like the development of large aircraft which are assembled in central locations.

This standardisation reduces costs, increases safety, and could be attractive to countries like Ireland that have no nuclear workforce or tradition.

However, these reactors remain a promise, and for nuclear to be a credible option for Ireland it must move from the conceptual to the commercial and this will take time for testing, permitting, and licensing with estimates targeting 2035 for delivery.

This is too late for Ireland. We need to address our power system challenges within the next 15 months rather than the next 15 years and the promise of new nuclear development is not aligned with our current needs.

Several conventional power plants are expected to retire in Ireland and Northern Ireland over the next five years, and according to EirGrid, new gas power stations are needed to manage future power system adequacy, especially at times when renewable generation levels are low, which could extend in duration across many days.

The technical appeal of nuclear is its ability to produce electricity with no emissions when wind and solar cannot, and while from an economic perspective the cost of producing a unit of electricity from nuclear will be higher than from renewables, its value is in producing power when it is needed rather than when the weather allows and thus can avoid investment in storage or other technologies to firm up renewables.

This is a uniquely important point for Ireland as we move to a weather-driven power system.

There will be times of the year when continental-scale weather patterns affect the availability of renewables in Ireland, and in neighbouring interconnected electricity systems.

The most challenging of these are blocking anticyclones, whereby wind output is consistently low for multiple days to a week.

During such times, the wind output in Britain and France will also be affected by the same weather pattern and thus electricity interconnection to other countries is of limited benefit.

In such conditions, it is essential to have some resources that can supply electricity over many days, something that current battery technology cannot do.

Other technologies like hydrogen may also develop, but like nuclear, it too has had many false dawns and it is too early to say which one will succeed, however, we do know that while wind and solar can do most of the heavy lifting they cannot solve the problem on their own and something else is needed.

Public support key

As well as commercial development, public support is also key for any nuclear project. This is not only reliant on the technology being proved safe, but also is linked to trust in government and public institutions.

My experience to date has seen a growing openness for nuclear power in Ireland among college undergraduates.

This in part is driven by the yet to be fulfilled promise of a clean technology but also linked to the fading of social memory of events such as Chernobyl and Three Mile Island.

But it is clear that attitudes are changing, and climate action has accelerated this openness.

While the future for nuclear is exciting, it is deeply uncertain and the promise of a technology a decade away is not an excuse for inaction today and we must continue our build-out of renewables.

We should keep our minds and options open to all climate solutions but understand and manage expectations of when they can credibly deliver. Of all the options available to us when it comes to climate change, waiting is just not one of them.

Paul Deane is senior research fellow in clean energy futures at University College Cork