Pádraig Hoare: Are we ready for the brighter days ahead?

And just like that, the restrictions that have been endemic in our lives for the best part of two years, are largely gone.

Unlike Carrie Bradshaw and the Sex and the City gang, for whom Covid-19 disappeared like magic in the eagerly anticipated but largely uninspired follow-up series, I couldn't help but wonder exactly how I am supposed to feel about the next phase of the pandemic's trajectory.

Is it a joyous day? A deluded one? Optimistic but cautious? Pessimistic yet a sliver of hope? It seems none of us are entirely sure, akin to the trepidation yet liberating feeling a person gets upon release from a period of incarceration.

For many, caution will undoubtedly remain de rigueur. That position must be respected, and it is surely better to annunciate soundbites of precaution and be wrong, than throw caution to the wind and be left with Covid-19 egg on our collective faces later on.

Teachers, retail staff, frontline workers, and vulnerable people have as much of a say in this country's future path as anyone. Ridicule because of their trepidation around a killer disease is not fair.

Thousands of Irish people have died, as well as millions across the world. Worrying about the future is a reality for many, and that hasn't gone away because of some intangible green light from Nphet. I'll be voluntarily keeping my mask on for a while yet.

That said, Nphet has been as cautious as any public health body across the world and, given the intense pressure and criticism being levelled at it for at least 18 months over hard decisions taken, I imagine its nod to kickstart our stalled lives will be broadly welcomed by most.

I think of my nieces and nephews and what they have missed through the collective societal sacrifice.

Mary Kate, like so many of her peers, missed a Leaving Cert, a debs, the first holiday abroad, a year on in-campus college, an 18th and 19th birthday celebration, and yet just shrugged her shoulders and got on with it, despite the musings of what could have been.

I think of the young children of my friends, and the formative years disrupted because of an epidemiological concept their young minds cannot grasp.

How they have missed out on what should have been their first friendships, missing ice cream and sleepovers at nana and grandad's.

I think of my work colleagues, and workers throughout the country, who have never even met their fellow staff in person.

I think of those stuck abroad as restrictions on global movement took hold, wondering when they would get to see their loved ones again, or even more poignantly, if they would get to see loved ones before it was too late.

I think of those who grieved alone, who married in mostly empty churches and registry offices, who celebrated community victories on the sporting field without their communities present.

For those of us who live alone, loneliness became a tormentor at times, despite the paradox of never being more connected in a digital world.

The retail workers and home delivery people were unwitting but vital parts of the human supply chain throughout the Covid-19 experience, albeit unaware of the positive impact they had for people like me. A brief chat was tonic for the soul at low ebbs.

Is this truly the end of the pandemic? Hardly. Is it a time to reset? It seems as good a time as any to dare dream about the brighter days ahead.