Comment: Employers are happy, medics concerned at eased constraints on close contacts

The latest changes to the close contacts rule have received a mixed reception, with most employers relieved to have their staff back but some medics concerned it is just too much, too soon.

The new guidance, which comes into effect from Friday, means close contacts who are boosted and have no symptoms no longer have to isolate but should still wear a high-grade FFP2 mask for 10 days and take antigen tests for seven days.

Healthcare workers have been among those worst-hit by Covid-19, with 20 recorded deaths linked to the virus. The Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation on Wednesday warned about the potential of asymptomatic infections.

“This is a high-risk strategy considering the annual pressure on hospitals in January and February and considering the current overcrowding and lack of inpatient beds for the next six weeks,” said INMO general secretary Phil Ní Sheaghdha.

She said there were “huge concerns” around availability of antigen tests and high-grade masks.

“Currently, the availability and affordability is a problem for nurses and midwives who are working at the centre of the risk so we can only imagine the difficulties this will now pose across society,” she said.

However employers' body Ibec welcomed the new rules, saying they “support businesses” to manage staffing.

“[This] announcement from Government will enable many struggling businesses to take their first steps towards addressing crippling staffing challenges induced by Covid,” said Ibec chief executive Danny McCoy.

“And in turn, they will better ensure that recent disruptions to manufacturing and retailing activities providing essential supply of goods and services across society are not repeated.”

There is already a Work Safely Protocol which Mr McCoy said guides companies on making sure they offer a safe environment.

The challenge now for the public is applying this guidance to individual situations.

A key issue is, indeed, cost. As things stand, PCR tests are free, vaccination is free but antigen tests are only free to certain groups, although this includes close contacts registered with the HSE system.

Social Democrats health spokeswoman Róisín Shortall has called for this anomaly to be addressed.

“Legally binding ventilation standards must be introduced for buildings in which people congregate indoors – workplaces and hospitality.

"Schools, creches and third-level institutions, must also be provided with guidelines and financial support to assist in the installation of Hepa filters," she said.

Prof John Wenger from University College Cork and chair of the Expert Advisory Group on Ventilation has long called for more advice around ventilation in buildings.

The argument goes there is little point in telling people to avoid “poorly-ventilated spaces” if no one really understands what that means.

Overall, the key change in the guidelines is not just about the easing of constraints on close contacts, it is also about giving people more personal responsibility for their Covid-health.

It’s a trust game, with the end result hopefully being we all see the peak of the Omicron cases soon as the virus starts to be suppressed.