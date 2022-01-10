Late John Lennon delighted in frustrating officialdom

OPINIONATED, combative, self-centred, argumentative, entertaining, always engaging, and a loyal friend — that’s the John Vianney Lennon I knew.

He could also be infuriating in insisting that you listen attentively to details of his latest 'stroke' or to a bamboozling letter he had written to some local authority.

One of his pet projects was writing a sequel to F Scott Fitzgerald's 1925 novel, The Great Gatsby. I tried — unsuccessfully — to steer him towards a more modest undertaking.

"Are you telling me I can’t do it?" he asked. I meekly retreated. He did much of the work on a back table in An Bodhran, on Oliver Plunkett St, one of his favourite watering holes; the others were the Hi-B and the Welcome Inn. He used to refer to the latter as 'Trap 6', showing his fondness for the dogs and the horses. He was a shrewd gambler and knew some of the top trainers in Irish horse-racing circles.

To encounter him while the work on the sequel was progressing meant that you had to listen as he read aloud the latest chapter, and then offer an assessment. But he completed the book and self-published it.

There was a pronounced anarchic streak to his personality, and he knew full well the meaning of the original Greek word anarchos — 'without a ruler'. John Lennon was nobody’s cat’s paw.

He delighted in frustrating or putting one over on officialdom. And took great pleasure in recounting the details of the 1974 Gay Future betting coup at Cartmel, a coup masterminded by Cork builder, the late Tony Murphy.

John was once approached by a man in a pub who had received a threatening letter from a legal firm. Lennon read it and then said: "That's just some flunky in the South Mall — ignore it! But if there’s any follow-up, come back to me.”

A gifted civil engineer by profession, he made his living for as long as I knew him in the courts and on the periphery of the legal profession, where his expertise was sought after by those acting on behalf of people pursuing civil cases.

He was also an acknowledged expert on the planning laws, and in 2017 sued the then US president, Donald Trump, over plans for a 200,000 rock barrier at the Trump International golf resort in Doonbeg in Co Clare.

I used to say that if I ever got into a spot of legal bother, John Lennon would be my first port of call. He knew the law, but also knew how to subvert or circumvent it. If there was an angle of escape to be pursued, I came to appreciate that Lennon would know it.

In 1989, my Dublin publishers refused to handle my novel The Taoiseach’s Mistress unless I agreed to a change of title. Charles Haughey was taoiseach at the time and the publishers were worried about a legal reaction.

I told the story to Lennon, and his advice was clear: "Keep the title and publish. Do you think Charlie Haughey is going to go into the High Court and tell the country about his affair with Terry Keane? Not a chance."

I took his advice and self-published. The affair was known about in media circles in Dublin, but nobody wrote about it. Terry Keane's revelation on The Late Late Show in 1999 was the first the country knew about it.

Lennon studied at University College Dublin and struck up a friendship with Michael D Higgins, who was lecturing.

Lennon — a lifelong supporter of the Labour Party — campaigned for Higgins when he was seeking a seat in Leinster House, and again when he contested the presidency.

I really got to know him when, in keeping with his anti-establishment leanings, he decided in 1985 to spearhead a campaign to get the 'Sandwich Board' man, Bernie Murphy, elected to Cork Corporation.

To the consternation of Cork's snobbish elite, Bernie was elected, and thereafter silenced his critics by the dignified manner in which he comported himself as a councillor.

I suspect Lennon's template for this campaign — apart from the delight he took in giving a two fingers to the establishment — was the memory of Klondyke (aka Dr Jeremiah Healy), another notable Cork character, who got elected to the Corporation in the 1940s with the help, mainly, of a group of students from UCC.

I asked him, at a media breakfast he organised at the old Jury’s Hotel to announce Bernie Murphy’s candidacy, if he remembered Klondyke.

He regaled us with stories over a breakfast that, in his case, consisted of a bowl of consommé fortified by a glass of Redbreast.

Lennon had many friends in the legal profession (as well, of course, some not-so-well disposed towards him), and was especially proud of his friendship with the late Niall McCarthy, one of the country’s best-known barristers before his appointment to the Supreme Court in 1982.

In venting his anger at the pusillanimity of politicians, he would often cite a passage from McCarthy’s judgement in the controversial X Case in 1992: “The failure of the legislature to enact the appropriate legislation is no longer just unfortunate; it is inexcusable.”

John Lennon was a man of life-affirming energy and elan and a person of deep conviction. I never left his company without feeling buoyed-up by his irrepressible personality. The citizenry of this proud city — which he loved — is now shorter by one head — but what a head.

Born in Newmarket, he died on New Year’s Day and was in his early 80s.

